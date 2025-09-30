One Of The Healthiest Mississippi Towns Is A Lakeside City With Scenic Paddle Boarding And Boutique Shops

"The Healthiest Hometown in Mississippi" is more than just a catchy title for Ridgeland, Mississippi, a city just north of Jackson. Ridgeland twice earned this distinction from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, in 2013 and 2018, and for good reason. There's no excuse not to be active in Ridgeland. The Natchez Trace Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail, a 10-mile greenway that winds through Ridgeland, is shared by families, joggers, and cyclists alike, so it's fitting that the League of American Bicyclists has named Ridgeland a "Bicycle Friendly Community". Like most American cities focused on health and wellness, many of Ridgeland's parks feature free outdoor fitness equipment such as pull-up bars, resistance machines, and stretch stations.

The city also participates in the "Safe Routes to School" programs that encourage students to walk or bike and offers youth mountain biking programs in conjunction with the Mississippi Interscholastic Cycling Association. Programs are also available for soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, and flag football. Seniors aren't left behind, either. Country line dancing, Tai-Chi, yoga, and fall-prevention exercises are just some of the lessons offered for seniors at the Ridgeland Recreational Center.

Finally, at the heart of its outdoor allure lies the Ross Barnett Reservoir, perfect for sailing, kayaking, or paddleboarding. Single-passenger paddleboards can be rented for as little as $39, a steal for a unique opportunity to enjoy the reservoir's calm waters while enjoying the view of the water and the coast of Ridgeland. Plus, practicing balance and arm strength is just as healthy as it is fun!