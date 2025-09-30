One Of The Healthiest Mississippi Towns Is A Lakeside City With Scenic Paddle Boarding And Boutique Shops
"The Healthiest Hometown in Mississippi" is more than just a catchy title for Ridgeland, Mississippi, a city just north of Jackson. Ridgeland twice earned this distinction from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, in 2013 and 2018, and for good reason. There's no excuse not to be active in Ridgeland. The Natchez Trace Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail, a 10-mile greenway that winds through Ridgeland, is shared by families, joggers, and cyclists alike, so it's fitting that the League of American Bicyclists has named Ridgeland a "Bicycle Friendly Community". Like most American cities focused on health and wellness, many of Ridgeland's parks feature free outdoor fitness equipment such as pull-up bars, resistance machines, and stretch stations.
The city also participates in the "Safe Routes to School" programs that encourage students to walk or bike and offers youth mountain biking programs in conjunction with the Mississippi Interscholastic Cycling Association. Programs are also available for soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, and flag football. Seniors aren't left behind, either. Country line dancing, Tai-Chi, yoga, and fall-prevention exercises are just some of the lessons offered for seniors at the Ridgeland Recreational Center.
Finally, at the heart of its outdoor allure lies the Ross Barnett Reservoir, perfect for sailing, kayaking, or paddleboarding. Single-passenger paddleboards can be rented for as little as $39, a steal for a unique opportunity to enjoy the reservoir's calm waters while enjoying the view of the water and the coast of Ridgeland. Plus, practicing balance and arm strength is just as healthy as it is fun!
Shopping abound at Ridgeland
Ridgeland, Mississippi, offers an abundance of opportunities for some retail therapy, too. At the Renaissance Shopping Center, you'll find boutiques for almost any style. A must-see on your shopping trip are the antique and vintage shops that can turn a regular afternoon into a treasure hunting challenge. The Antique Mall of the South, for instance, includes 70 vendors selling their relics. Any art enthusiasts in the house? Then the Jackson Street Gallery and Fischer Galleries are a must if you're in Ridgeland. The warmth of the Ridgeland community is alive in every shop, as the owners are always ready to chat and to help you find what you're looking for.
Ridgeland's public events are also part of the secret sauce of its community. Outdoor yoga, 5k runs, and the Natchez Trace Century Ride — one of the largest spring cycling gatherings in Mississippi — are proof that moving the body is always more fun when done with others. Other public events also nurture mental and social wellness. Take, for example, the Celebrate America Balloon Glow, a yearly fireworks and hot air balloon show that lights up the summer for locals and visitors of all ages.
How to get to Ridgeland, Mississippi
Flying, driving, or arriving by bus to Ridgeland, Mississippi, is a piece of cake from almost anywhere in the U.S.. The nearest airport is Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN), which offers direct flights from major hubs like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Charlotte. Order an Uber or rent a car at the airport, and you'll get to Ridgeland in just 20 minutes. Trains and buses are also options to get to Ridgeland. Amtrak's City of New Orleans line and Greyhound buses stop in nearby Jackson, only a short Uber or Lyft ride to Ridgeland. For those who prefer road trips, Ridgeland sits just off Interstate 55, making it an accessible drive from Memphis, New Orleans, and Birmingham.
When it comes to accommodations, well-known hotels like the Hilton Garden Inn, Embassy Suites, and Hyatt Place offer reliable comfort with rates averaging between $120 and $170 per night, depending on the season. Travelers looking for more local flavor or longer stays will find a growing number of Airbnb and Vrbo options, including cozy cottages and lakeside homes, ranging from $100 to $200 per night. Here's to your health!