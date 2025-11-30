South Carolina's Unassuming '70s Appalachian Diner Is A Must-Visit Hailed By Celeb Chefs
From Arcade Restaurant in Tennessee, where you can try Elvis' favorite sandwich, to Canter's Delicatessen in Los Angeles, which has an endless menu and is open 24 hours, celebrity visits have been putting hidden gem restaurants on the map. Stars are eating at what seem like hole-in-the-wall spots, attracting attention across America. One thing that's better than a celebrity review is a celebrity chef's recommendation, like Food Network's Chef Tyler Florence. He's a Greenville, South Carolina, native who told Garden & Gun that his perfect day in his hometown would start with breakfast at Stax's Original Restaurant. It's only a 20-minute drive west of the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, so if you're stepping off the plane early in the morning, you know where your first stop should be.
The diner is a staple in Greenville. Founded in the early 1970s, the staff have been there for over 20 years, giving visitors and locals a true mom-and-pop feel. It's the kind of place where you know the owners by name, and they know your order by heart. It's not just the community vibe that you get from Stax's that keeps customers, like Florence, loyal, but also the savory items on the menu that make your mouth water.
What to order at Stax's Original Restaurant
Stax's Original Restaurant was named one of the "15 Best Diners Across Appalachia" by our sister publication Tasting Table, and it goes beyond celebrity recognition. On Google, more than 1,900 people have given it an overall rating of 4.5 stars, with many local recommendations listed on the reviews. The restaurant's eggs and waffles are particular favorites. Others enjoy the Deuces Wild, which comes with two buttermilk pancakes, two scrambled eggs, and two slices of bacon. As he told Garden & Gun, Tyler Florence likes a "meat-and-three meal," where you pick one meat and three different sides.
The restaurant also serves lunch and dinner items, like burgers, hot roast beef, and gyros. For customers who can't dine in every day, you can find a list of recipes on its website, where the restaurant gives away its top secrets on how to make epic Southern dishes like chicken-fried steak. To make sure you're adding the right ingredients, Stax's also has its seasonings available for purchase online. Ultimately, Stax's is a place you can't leave Greenville without trying — even Florence agrees, and he's reached Michelin Guide status.
Interested in visiting more diners? Head to the "Diner Capital of the World," which is a rather unexpected U.S. state. Hint: It's not in the South.