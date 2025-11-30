South Carolina's Unassuming '70s Appalachian Diner Is A Must-Visit Hailed By Celeb Chefs

Stax's Original Restaurant was named one of the "15 Best Diners Across Appalachia" by our sister publication Tasting Table, and it goes beyond celebrity recognition. On Google, more than 1,900 people have given it an overall rating of 4.5 stars, with many local recommendations listed on the reviews. The restaurant's eggs and waffles are particular favorites. Others enjoy the Deuces Wild, which comes with two buttermilk pancakes, two scrambled eggs, and two slices of bacon. As he told Garden & Gun, Tyler Florence likes a "meat-and-three meal," where you pick one meat and three different sides.

The restaurant also serves lunch and dinner items, like burgers, hot roast beef, and gyros. For customers who can't dine in every day, you can find a list of recipes on its website, where the restaurant gives away its top secrets on how to make epic Southern dishes like chicken-fried steak. To make sure you're adding the right ingredients, Stax's also has its seasonings available for purchase online. Ultimately, Stax's is a place you can't leave Greenville without trying — even Florence agrees, and he's reached Michelin Guide status.

