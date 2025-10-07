The Old-School Historic Tennessee Diner Where You Can Eat Elvis' Favorite Sandwich In His Favorite Booth

Since 1919, the Arcade Restaurant has been serving classic diner fare in true Memphis style, making it the city's oldest café and a beloved local institution. Walking through its doors feels like stepping back in time: Teal and beige booths line up against contrasting peach walls, and a bright neon sign that has stood since the 1960s still glows at the entrance. The diner remains popular today, holding just above a four-star rating on Google Reviews. Visitors often describe it as nostalgic and say that you get quite an assortment of food for the price that you pay.

With its storied background and epic ambiance, the Arcade has even been featured in various movies — though, oddly enough, not in the 2022 "Elvis" film. Aside from its screen appearances, you might even find a couple of stars dining there, as Memphis is home to many well-known musicians, including Justin Timberlake. Similar to the iconic 24-hour Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, celebrity sightings are not uncommon, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already iconic spot. Yet, despite the occasional famous face, Arcade Restaurant remains a homegrown staple in the city, bringing locals back to their roots.

Want more itineraries that will land you right near Elvis' hometown? Check out our feature on the unbelievably scenic southern road trip that will take you to "the world's number one music destination."