The Iconic 24hr Los Angeles Deli With An 'Endless Menu' And Midnight Celebrity Sightings

Hollywood is as timeless as a signature corned beef reuben from a traditional kosher deli. Merge both worlds, and you get Canter's Delicatessen, just a 10-minute drive from the Sunset Strip. It's the kind of place that will have you saying, "lights, camera, and a tuna melt, please!" You might as well roll out the red carpet along Fairfax Avenue, as it's a hotspot for A-list celebrities who want a bite to eat at any time of the day. The 24-hour dine-in and takeout joint has gained popularity with its breakfast, lunch, dinner, and bakery items.

Legendary delis are typically found in New York City, but this West Coast eatery has been an award-winning delight since 1931. Notable publications, like the Los Angeles Times, have written love letters about their experience at Canter's as far back as the mid-'90s. With its decades of existence, the shop's pastrami sandwich has posed a frequent threat to their friendly competition, Langer's, another must-visit and L.A. local favorite.

With black-and-white cookies, brisket, and gefilte fish, this acclaimed deli has all the fixings a traditional Jewish deli needs, and much more — they even have cocktails! You can lounge in their Kibitz Room, a groovy addition 30 years after opening its doors. The Kibitz Room is open late at night, and many people come to watch live music and enjoy a jam sesh after they chow down on a classic sandwich.