The Iconic 24hr Los Angeles Deli With An 'Endless Menu' And Midnight Celebrity Sightings
Hollywood is as timeless as a signature corned beef reuben from a traditional kosher deli. Merge both worlds, and you get Canter's Delicatessen, just a 10-minute drive from the Sunset Strip. It's the kind of place that will have you saying, "lights, camera, and a tuna melt, please!" You might as well roll out the red carpet along Fairfax Avenue, as it's a hotspot for A-list celebrities who want a bite to eat at any time of the day. The 24-hour dine-in and takeout joint has gained popularity with its breakfast, lunch, dinner, and bakery items.
Legendary delis are typically found in New York City, but this West Coast eatery has been an award-winning delight since 1931. Notable publications, like the Los Angeles Times, have written love letters about their experience at Canter's as far back as the mid-'90s. With its decades of existence, the shop's pastrami sandwich has posed a frequent threat to their friendly competition, Langer's, another must-visit and L.A. local favorite.
With black-and-white cookies, brisket, and gefilte fish, this acclaimed deli has all the fixings a traditional Jewish deli needs, and much more — they even have cocktails! You can lounge in their Kibitz Room, a groovy addition 30 years after opening its doors. The Kibitz Room is open late at night, and many people come to watch live music and enjoy a jam sesh after they chow down on a classic sandwich.
Why Canter's is so iconic
With a loyal clientele and generations of Canter's running the business, the Deli has been around for nearly a century. If you count the original owner's first stab at a successful deli on the East Coast, the Canter family has been in the culinary industry for over 100 years. However, when the stock market crashed in 1929, Ben Canter and his brothers moved to California with $500 and a dream. Call it fate, but there was a blessing in the breaking. Canter's Delicatessen was born in the Jewish Center of L.A.
The restaurant hasn't always been at the same address. As the family continued to get involved, they moved the restaurant to keep up with the times and larger volume. No matter where it ends up, customers always seem to find it. However, one thing remains everlasting: the 1950s classic diner decor. Many reviewers on TripAdvisor say the retro vibes of the Deli is what adds to the establishment's whole experience. Oh, and of course the food. You might want to add this place to your list of budget-friendly options for your trip to the City of Angels, as there are plenty of affordable menu items — and for Los Angeles, that's a dime a dozen.
Celebrities need to eat, too
The late-night eatery's current location used to be Esquire Theatre, and it's no secret the business still lives a glamorous lifestyle, as it's right down the road from CBS Studios. So, you can imagine some of the A-list stars that stroll in for a cookie or a sandwich. James Corden, Jim Carrey, Lana Del Rey, and Queen Latifah are naming a few. Even former President Barack Obama stepped aside from the podium at the White House and headed to the West Coast to see what Canter's was serving.
Aside from potentially sitting in a booth near Ryan Gosling, the deli has even been a set for popular television series. It was a scene location on Season 6, Episode 10 of HBO's "Entourage" and Season 7, Episode 1 of "Mad Men". It's basically part of a self-guided film location tour, for those who are fans.
Canter's isn't just crowded during the daytime, Kibitz Room in the evening all began with popular '60s band members from the Doors and the Byrds. As the decades flew by, bands like Guns N' Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers had informal jam sessions in the cocktail lounge. Canter's became an integral part of Los Angeles' culture, not only culinary-wise, but also for the entertainment biz, and it serves as a unique landmark for tourists to visit.