Wyoming's Rustic Resort Just Outside Grand Teton Blends Cabin Luxury And Mountain Air

With ethereal lakes and stunning mountain views, Grand Teton National Park is one of America's most breathtaking mountain destinations. Tucked in the far corner of Northwest Wyoming's rugged scenery, the town of Jackson Hole and its nearby villages maintain a classic Western vibe alongside upscale comfort and incredible access to the great outdoors. Jackson Hole is the hub for recreation in this area, making it the perfect basecamp for your Wyoming adventure. Visitors love the experience of modern amenities and luxury alongside the unspoiled nature and year-round outdoor opportunities, like skiing and snowboarding with epic views at Snow King Mountain Resort or Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, hiking trails in the nearby national parks, or white water rafting on the iconic Snake River.

In the nearby village of Wilson, just 6 miles from the entrance to Grand Teton National Park, the Fireside Resort is a rustic retreat that blends luxury and fresh mountain air. The property offers a mix of modern amenities and Western charm, with cozy upscale cabins and a campground with fully equipped RV sites. Guests can kick back by their private firepits after a day of mountain adventures, or relax and unwind in the spa-inspired cabin bathrooms. Known for its modern design, inviting vibes, and sustainably crafted facilities, this resort is the ideal place for serenity amongst adventure.

To get to Jackson, Wilson, and the endless nearby nature opportunities, you can fly right into Jackson Hole Airport — about a 15-minute drive outside of town — from major cities like Denver, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles that offer direct flights. The closest major city with a larger airport is Salt Lake City, around a 4.5-hour drive from Jackson Hole. Once you arrive, you'll be stunned by the surrounding beauty and the freshness of the crisp mountain air.