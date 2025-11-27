Wyoming's Rustic Resort Just Outside Grand Teton Blends Cabin Luxury And Mountain Air
With ethereal lakes and stunning mountain views, Grand Teton National Park is one of America's most breathtaking mountain destinations. Tucked in the far corner of Northwest Wyoming's rugged scenery, the town of Jackson Hole and its nearby villages maintain a classic Western vibe alongside upscale comfort and incredible access to the great outdoors. Jackson Hole is the hub for recreation in this area, making it the perfect basecamp for your Wyoming adventure. Visitors love the experience of modern amenities and luxury alongside the unspoiled nature and year-round outdoor opportunities, like skiing and snowboarding with epic views at Snow King Mountain Resort or Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, hiking trails in the nearby national parks, or white water rafting on the iconic Snake River.
In the nearby village of Wilson, just 6 miles from the entrance to Grand Teton National Park, the Fireside Resort is a rustic retreat that blends luxury and fresh mountain air. The property offers a mix of modern amenities and Western charm, with cozy upscale cabins and a campground with fully equipped RV sites. Guests can kick back by their private firepits after a day of mountain adventures, or relax and unwind in the spa-inspired cabin bathrooms. Known for its modern design, inviting vibes, and sustainably crafted facilities, this resort is the ideal place for serenity amongst adventure.
To get to Jackson, Wilson, and the endless nearby nature opportunities, you can fly right into Jackson Hole Airport — about a 15-minute drive outside of town — from major cities like Denver, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles that offer direct flights. The closest major city with a larger airport is Salt Lake City, around a 4.5-hour drive from Jackson Hole. Once you arrive, you'll be stunned by the surrounding beauty and the freshness of the crisp mountain air.
These cozy luxury cabins are the perfect blend of rustic and regal
The atmosphere at the Fireside Resort combines the comfort and amenities of an upscale facility. In the wild mountain scenery just outside Jackson Hole, these are some of the coziest cabin rentals in America to escape civilization in peace. There are 25 cabins to choose from that come in two styles. The Wedge Cabin is perfect for a couple's getaway or a small family stay, sleeping up to four adults. The bedroom offers privacy with a sliding pocket door and a king-sized bed for ultimate coziness, and the living room has a luxurious leather couch that pulls out into a queen-sized bed. The Caboose Cabin is perfect for the whole family, with enough room for up to six adults between the king-sized bedroom, the sleeping loft reached via ladder with two single beds, and a pull-out sofa in the living room.
Both cabin styles have comfortable living areas with plenty of seating around the cozy fireplace, and flat screen TVs in the living rooms and main bedrooms. The full kitchenettes have cookware and coffee-making necessities, and a modern, upscale bathroom with lavish linens and stunning glass stand-up showers. Outside the cabins, private furnished decks with propane grills for cooking outdoors, and individual fire pits to enjoy stunning nights under the stars. Cabins at Fireside even welcome pets! Up to two dogs can join your family adventure and stay in the cabins with you for a small fee. The property also boasts a 15-person hot tub that's just a short walk from any of the cabins, perfect for more stargazing opportunities and relaxing in spa-like comfort.
RV campsites that offer comfort and convenience in the shadow of Wyoming's epic mountains
For those traveling in an RV, the Fireside Resort also operates a full-service campground for a more outdoorsy stay while still offering the convenience of resort amenities. The property has been welcoming travelers since 1963, making it the longest-running campground in the area. There are no tent camping sites available at Fireside, but RV campsites are available with electricity year-round for cozy winter stays. Full hook-up sites with additional services like water, sewer, and cable are available from May through October. Smaller "economy" sites are perfect for those traveling in camper vans or compact rigs.
RV sites all come equipped with picnic tables and private firepits for enjoying the warmer months outside your rig. Freshwater fill-up stations are available all year, and a dump station is available during the peak camping season. Clean and updated shower, restroom, and laundry facilities are available for RV travelers year-round. The campground also has strong Wi-Fi for those who need to maintain a good signal, as well as a small camp store with all the basics you might need (or have forgotten). The campground is completely pet-friendly and doesn't charge a fee or limit the number of pets allowed. It simply asks that pet owners keep their furry friends leashed and supervised.
A stay at the Fireside Resort makes a great home base for exploring the picturesque lakes and wildflower trails of Grant Teton National Park. Return to this cozy mountain oasis after a day trip to see the unique canyons, rivers, and hydrothermal features of Yellowstone. Whether you're hiking, skiing, or simply soaking up mountain views, Fireside Resort offers easy access to Wyoming's wild beauty with all the essentials at your front door.