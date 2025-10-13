Yellowstone National Park's Unique Spring Overlook Boasts Ethereal Canyon, River, And Hydrothermal Views

On a bluff along the narrowest section of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Wyoming, there's an overlook offering northward views. The platform gives visitors a different look at the natural landscape: one with wildlife, bleached cliffs, and a group of hydrothermal springs along the Yellowstone River. Calcite Springs Overlook provides its own unique experience within Yellowstone National Park, and it's more accessible than many realize.

A short walk from your vehicle to the overlook is a much easier trek than the more epic Yellowstone hiking trails, and it is just 1.5 miles south of Tower-Roosevelt Junction. The popular landmark is named for President Teddy Roosevelt's one-time camping trip here and the magnificent waterfall nearby. A short pathway with stairs leads guests up 25 feet to the overlook. A paved wheelchair path makes the platform accessible to everyone.

The vantage point gives spectacular views of not only the canyon walls but also vertical columns of basalt nearby. Looking upstream from the overlook, guests will see the steep canyon walls carved by the Yellowstone River below. Near the river's shores, steam from the thermal vents can be seen, especially in cooler weather. Visitors glancing downstream will view the bleached canyon of Calcite Springs, which geologists say holds evidence of the area's volcanic past. At one time, the entire area was under 25 feet of lava.