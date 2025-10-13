Yellowstone National Park's Unique Spring Overlook Boasts Ethereal Canyon, River, And Hydrothermal Views
On a bluff along the narrowest section of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Wyoming, there's an overlook offering northward views. The platform gives visitors a different look at the natural landscape: one with wildlife, bleached cliffs, and a group of hydrothermal springs along the Yellowstone River. Calcite Springs Overlook provides its own unique experience within Yellowstone National Park, and it's more accessible than many realize.
A short walk from your vehicle to the overlook is a much easier trek than the more epic Yellowstone hiking trails, and it is just 1.5 miles south of Tower-Roosevelt Junction. The popular landmark is named for President Teddy Roosevelt's one-time camping trip here and the magnificent waterfall nearby. A short pathway with stairs leads guests up 25 feet to the overlook. A paved wheelchair path makes the platform accessible to everyone.
The vantage point gives spectacular views of not only the canyon walls but also vertical columns of basalt nearby. Looking upstream from the overlook, guests will see the steep canyon walls carved by the Yellowstone River below. Near the river's shores, steam from the thermal vents can be seen, especially in cooler weather. Visitors glancing downstream will view the bleached canyon of Calcite Springs, which geologists say holds evidence of the area's volcanic past. At one time, the entire area was under 25 feet of lava.
Calcite Springs is one stop among many at Yellowstone
Accessing the trailhead to Calcite Springs is about a 25-minute drive from the northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Hiking to the overlook is included in the park's $35-per-car entry fee. However, if you have the America the Beautiful National Park Pass (and here's how to know if you should get one), your entry fee is waived. A parking area on Grand Loop Road provides easy access to the overlook.
For those wanting to take their time exploring the overlook and the rest of Yellowstone, the area has several overnight options. Nearby at Tower-Roosevelt, cabins are available for rent. There are also three campgrounds run by the National Park Service near the northeast entrance of Yellowstone. Reservations for camp sites throughout the park fill quickly, so it's recommended to make your plans early.
The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone is 20 miles long and in some areas reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet. Yellowstone National Park is open year-round, has five entrances, and spans the three states of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. The entrance with the most services is the west entrance, two hours from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana.