Grand Teton's Ethereal Lake With Mountain Views Might Be The Most Beautiful Spot In Wyoming
Encompassing about 310,000 acres, Grand Teton National Park is a dramatically scenic wilderness of towering mountain peaks, endless plains, sparkling glacial lakes, and abundant wildlife. Tucked about 11 miles outside of Jackson Hole, Wyoming's year-round tourist haven and a famed ski resort, lies the stunning Jenny Lake, a glacial lake with a surface area of 1,200 acres that is fringed by forest and shadowed by the Cathedral Group, the highest summits of the Teton Mountains. Over a million visitors beeline to the lake each year for a wealth of outdoor adventures, including hiking, boating, swimming, camping, and more.
The lake is encircled by the 7-mile Jenny Lake Loop, a relatively easy hiking trail that boasts spectacular vistas of the lake and Tetons beyond. The loop also connects to other hiking trails, from a picturesque path leading to Hidden Falls waterfall to embarking through Cascade Canyon and the difficult Lake Solitude trail. You can also get out on the gorgeous lake by boat cruise or rent kayaks or paddleboards to glide around the lake. Nature purists can stay overnight in tents at the Jenny Lake Campground, while the Jenny Lake Lodge is home to standalone log cabins and a fine dining restaurant.
Jenny Lake is easy to access and is about a 20-minute drive from Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport within a national park. This airport conveniently receives direct flights from most major U.S. cities. Parking is available at the lake, but arrive early as the lot often fills up quickly. While Grand Teton National Park never closes, Jenny Lake's facilities are only open between late spring and mid fall (exact dates vary depending on weather). While July and August typically promises the warmest and sunniest weather, Samantha Brown recommends the fall for sheer beauty with fiery trees and wildlife.
What to see and do at Jenny Lake
Get a lay of the land by visiting the Jenny Lake Visitor Center, an impressive and welcoming cabin originally built in the 1920s. From the Visitors Center there is the paved and accessible Discovery Trail walkway leading to the lake's shores where you enjoy panoramic vistas. You can also drive along the Jenny Lake Scenic Drive to the Jenny Lake Overlook for stunning views of the lake coupled with the magnificent backdrop of the Cathedral Group.
A long, but relatively easy hike for all abilities is the 7.1-mile Jenny Lake Loop that circumnavigates the lake's shore. Those looking for more of a challenge can turn off from the loop to more ambitious terrain in the northwestern part of the lake, which leads into the mountainous Cascade Canyon, renowned for its waterfalls (such as the 100-foot-tall Hidden Falls), steep trails, and panoramic views, especially at Inspiration Point. For those who want to reach the hikes of Cascade Canyon without circumnavigating the lake on foot, shuttle boats run continuously between the Jenny Lake Boat landing and visitor center to the trailhead for Cascade Canyon. For a shorter hike, head over to picturesque Moose Ponds along the southwestern shore, which is where wildlife likes to congregate.
Jenny Lake affords plenty of aquatic adventures as well, given that Grand Teton is the best national park for people who hate hiking. Jenny Lake Boating offers a leisurely hour-long cruise around the lake where you hear about the history and flora and fauna of the waterbody from an expert guide. Independent travelers can rent canoes or kayaks to explore the lake on their own on an hourly or full-day basis.
Where to stay and eat near Jenny Lake
From seeing the lake at sunrise to falling asleep under a canopy of stars, camping at Jenny Lake is an awe-inspiring experience. Right on the lake's shore, the Jenny Lake Campground is nestled amidst trees next to the visitor center and offers 51 tent-only campsites. Each campsite costs $56 per night, and includes a picnic table, fire pit, and access to bathrooms and potable water. The campground is open from late June to early September.
For travelers seeking more luxurious lodging near the lake, the historic Jenny Lake Lodge marries Wild West charm with contemporary comforts. The lodge offers 37 cozy log cabins bedecked with charming touches like patterned quilts, exposed wood beams, and large windows framing views of nature. On-property activities such as horseback riding and biking are included in the Signature Stay Package, as is breakfast in the Dining Room at Jenny Lake Lodge. The acclaimed fine dining restaurant also serves lunch and a five-course prix fixe dinner to both lodge guests and the public. Jenny Lake Lodge is open from late May to early October.
Outside of Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole offers a wide range of accommodations. In Teton Village, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole promises a reassuringly five-star lodge experience with 156 rooms, suites, and residences, an outdoor pool and whirlpools, a pampering spa, and excellent dining. In the town of Jackson, top stays include the recently renovated Rusty Parrot Hotel & Spa and the historic Wort Hotel. Visitors to Jackson can't miss a stop at the legendary Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, known for its saddle bar seats, live music, and hearty fare fit for a cowboy.