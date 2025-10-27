Grand Teton's Ethereal Lake With Mountain Views Might Be The Most Beautiful Spot In Wyoming

Encompassing about 310,000 acres, Grand Teton National Park is a dramatically scenic wilderness of towering mountain peaks, endless plains, sparkling glacial lakes, and abundant wildlife. Tucked about 11 miles outside of Jackson Hole, Wyoming's year-round tourist haven and a famed ski resort, lies the stunning Jenny Lake, a glacial lake with a surface area of 1,200 acres that is fringed by forest and shadowed by the Cathedral Group, the highest summits of the Teton Mountains. Over a million visitors beeline to the lake each year for a wealth of outdoor adventures, including hiking, boating, swimming, camping, and more.

The lake is encircled by the 7-mile Jenny Lake Loop, a relatively easy hiking trail that boasts spectacular vistas of the lake and Tetons beyond. The loop also connects to other hiking trails, from a picturesque path leading to Hidden Falls waterfall to embarking through Cascade Canyon and the difficult Lake Solitude trail. You can also get out on the gorgeous lake by boat cruise or rent kayaks or paddleboards to glide around the lake. Nature purists can stay overnight in tents at the Jenny Lake Campground, while the Jenny Lake Lodge is home to standalone log cabins and a fine dining restaurant.

Jenny Lake is easy to access and is about a 20-minute drive from Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport within a national park. This airport conveniently receives direct flights from most major U.S. cities. Parking is available at the lake, but arrive early as the lot often fills up quickly. While Grand Teton National Park never closes, Jenny Lake's facilities are only open between late spring and mid fall (exact dates vary depending on weather). While July and August typically promises the warmest and sunniest weather, Samantha Brown recommends the fall for sheer beauty with fiery trees and wildlife.