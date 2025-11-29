Michigan's Serene Gardeners Creek Nature Trail Is A Stunning Escape Near America's Cleanest Lake
Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula is a natural oasis that's a playground for outdoors enthusiasts. Depending on the time of year you visit, you can have an entirely different experience. Some come for the snowy fun in the winter, while others come to explore the abundance of trails in the warmer months. One of the famous hikes in the area is the 6.3-mile trek to the top of Mt. Baldy (also known as Lookout Mountain) that's located in Eagle Harbor, a quaint community that's an idyllic haven of scenic trails. Hikers seem to love that trail, but not everyone is up for a hike that strenuous. Thankfully, there are other options for those who are seeking a stunning escape, but with less elevation gain and shorter distance. If the latter sounds more like your speed, you'll want to check out Gardeners Creek Natural Trail.
This is a great choice for those seeking something low-key. Most people hike the trail in an hour or less, but many also allow extra time to go across the street to visit Lake Superior, the cleanest lake in America. The 1.2-mile trail is rated as easy, and it only has 65 feet of elevation gain. It's a loop trail, too, so it's virtually impossible to get lost. That's one of the things hikers love about it, and most have given it five stars on AllTrails, including one reviewer who stated, "[It's an] easy to follow trail." They also noted there's a chance you'll stumble upon the area's "abundant wildlife, including porcupine."
Enjoying Gardener's Creek Nature Trail and nearby Lake Superior
Since this is an easy trail, you can bring your four-legged, furry best friend along for this serene hike. The dog-friendly trail even has baggies at the trailheads so you can dispose of waste properly. Even though it's not a demanding hike, you'll still want to be careful — especially if you're taking a solo hike on the trail. Bring bug repellent, wear shoes with good tread, and stay on the trail. Curious hikers will want to be on the lookout for the interesting educational signs along the path that share information on the local flora.
This AllTrails reviewer also said it had "nice views of Lake Superior." The Gardeners Creek Nature Trail is located across the street from Calumet Township Waterworks Park, which sits on the shoreline of Lake Superior. If you visit to hike the trail, you'll definitely want to plan extra time so you can walk over and spend some time relaxing on the idyllic beach and enjoying this pristine, clean lake. There's also an accessibility ramp that leads to the beach.
Bring the whole family out, because you'll also find volleyball and basketball courts, a playground, and more. One Google reviewer said, "This is a destination park. This is the kind of place you drive out of your way for, and spend the day. Picnicking, getting exercise, swimming, rock hunting, or just relaxing, and there's disc golf and a nature trail across the street."