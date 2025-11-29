Michigan's Serene Gardeners Creek Nature Trail Is A Stunning Escape Near America's Cleanest Lake

Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula is a natural oasis that's a playground for outdoors enthusiasts. Depending on the time of year you visit, you can have an entirely different experience. Some come for the snowy fun in the winter, while others come to explore the abundance of trails in the warmer months. One of the famous hikes in the area is the 6.3-mile trek to the top of Mt. Baldy (also known as Lookout Mountain) that's located in Eagle Harbor, a quaint community that's an idyllic haven of scenic trails. Hikers seem to love that trail, but not everyone is up for a hike that strenuous. Thankfully, there are other options for those who are seeking a stunning escape, but with less elevation gain and shorter distance. If the latter sounds more like your speed, you'll want to check out Gardeners Creek Natural Trail.

This is a great choice for those seeking something low-key. Most people hike the trail in an hour or less, but many also allow extra time to go across the street to visit Lake Superior, the cleanest lake in America. The 1.2-mile trail is rated as easy, and it only has 65 feet of elevation gain. It's a loop trail, too, so it's virtually impossible to get lost. That's one of the things hikers love about it, and most have given it five stars on AllTrails, including one reviewer who stated, "[It's an] easy to follow trail." They also noted there's a chance you'll stumble upon the area's "abundant wildlife, including porcupine."