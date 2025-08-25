Michigan's Quaint Peninsula Cottage Community On Lake Superior's Shore Is An Idyllic Hidden Haven Of Scenic Trails

Hikers are in for a special treat when they visit Eagle Harbor, as a trail at the Helmut and Candis Stern Preserve leads to some of the most spectacular views of Lake Superior and the Keweenaw Peninsula. The 6-mile hike is rated as a moderate to difficult trail since it's an uphill climb to the top of Mt. Baldy (also known as Lookout Mountain), but those who make the journey will be rewarded. The hiking trail is also a haven for birders, so bring the binoculars. Be on the lookout for the rare plant species found there, too. Make sure you also download the audio tour so you can learn fun facts as you make your way along the trail. If that hike doesn't wear you out, there are 10 more miles of trails at the Eagle Harbor Township Conservation and Recreation Area.

Be sure to allow time to visit the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse — one of the iconic landmarks of the quaint community since the 1800s. The lighthouse is open for tours mid-June through mid-October, but if you're just exploring the grounds surrounding it, you're welcome to go in the off-season, too. In addition to the lighthouse museum, you can also explore the Maritime Museum, the Keweenaw History Museum, and the Commercial Fishing Museum. Other historical sites in Eagle Harbor include the Rathbone School/Knights of Pythias Museum and the Eagle Harbor Lifesaving Station Museum.