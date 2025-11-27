Europe's Remarkably Affordable Coastal Wine Region Is Best Known As 'Napa On The Aegean'
On the western coast of Turkey, Urla has earned the nickname the "Napa on the Aegean" from the NY Times due to its growing number of wineries that produce high-quality wines at an affordable price for visitors. Urla's rising reputation isn't a recent development; the country's winemaking roots go back to ancient times. While clearing the land for a vineyard, one winery founder unearthed an amphora, a Greek pottery for storing wine that could possibly be over 2,000 years old.
In 2013, the Urla Wine Route was created in response to a renewed interest in winemaking after several wineries opened up in the area. Today, the route includes 10 wineries, all within an hour's drive or a short bicycle ride that connects a few. Beyond its wine notoriety, the area also boasts reasonably priced accommodation, low-cost wine tastings, quaint shopping areas, and affordable Michelin-recognized restaurants. Turkey is actually full of under-the-radar wine-tourism destinations, including the southern town of Ormana. Here, visitors can explore vineyards, wild horses, and a giant underground lake in this quaint village.
International travelers arriving from Istanbul can fly into Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport, which is under an hour's drive from Urla. It might be worthwhile to stay overnight in Izmir, an underrated city on Turkey's Aegean Coast that provides access to incredible beaches. From Izmir, you can reach Urla by rental car, bus, or ferry.
Discover Urla, Turkey's vineyards by bike
For a low-cost activity, borrow a bicycle from your accommodation and cycle about 6 miles through the hilly countryside that's dotted with olive groves and vineyards. Starting from Azmak Beach, after cycling about 1.5 miles, you'll reach Uzbaş Arboretum. For about $3, you'll get a short guided tour around the impressive grounds of the beautiful botanical gardens and greenhouse. The tour ends with a sampling of local Turkish jams and olive oils.
Continuing on for another 2 miles, the famous Urla Sarapcilik is a must-visit attraction. Spread over 350 acres, this winery has put Aegean wines on the map after winning over 150 awards nationally and internationally. They are known for reviving ancient Turkish grapes like Urla Karası in their wine-making process, blending it with an Italian Nero d'Avola grape varietal. For around $7, you sample five different varieties during the 1.5-hour tour and learn about the winery and the wine's characteristics. You'll tour the cellar, vineyards, and also be given small snacks like cheeses after the tour ends.
The last stop on the self-guided bike tour is the Çakir Winery and Vineyard. The modern winery offers a six-glass tasting set, featuring one rosé, two white wines, and three red wines, with a wine expert describing the flavor notes and grape varietals. You'll also be served some breadsticks and cheeses. The tasting costs approximately $22 per person, which is still comparatively affordable. An average tasting in the Napa Valley will set you back $50 to $125 per person, depending on the winery.
Other things to do in Urla, Turkey
Beyond budget-friendly street food and local cafes, try Beğendik Abi. This Michelin-awarded Bib Gourmand restaurant is recognized for its high quality food at a great value, and the Michelin Guide describes it as an affordable dining experience. On Tripadvisor, out of nearly 200 options, Beğendik Abi is listed as one of the top restaurants to try in Urla. One Tripadvisor diner described it as homestyle cooking, likening it to eating at a grandmother's or family member's home. The diner raved, "The only thing that was upsetting was making a decision about what delicious foods to try. I settled for the standard karnıyarık, or eggplant stuffed with meat, with freshly made mashed potatoes; cacık, or cold yogurt with cucumber; and stuffed zucchini flowers, an Aegean staple."
At night, take a stroll around the art-centric shopping street called Urla Sanat Sokağı, browsing boutiques and window shopping. This quaint street is lined with art galleries, antiques stores, and shops selling Turkish handicrafts and unique souvenirs. For a nightcap, drop by Filos Coffee & Wine for a nice glass of Urla wine, which averages out to about an affordable $5 to $10 per person.
Even the accommodation is considerably less than what you might find in other famous wine regions. According to the hospitality data analyst STR, the average price for a hotel stay overnight was $440 per night in Napa County in 2025. Meanwhile, the average stay in Urla ranges between $82 and $152, during the high season, according to the website Budget Your Trip. In keeping with the wine theme, stay at the Urla Bağevi Vineyard Hotel, which is surrounded by vineyards, for just $155 a night.