Europe's Remarkably Affordable Coastal Wine Region Is Best Known As 'Napa On The Aegean'

On the western coast of Turkey, Urla has earned the nickname the "Napa on the Aegean" from the NY Times due to its growing number of wineries that produce high-quality wines at an affordable price for visitors. Urla's rising reputation isn't a recent development; the country's winemaking roots go back to ancient times. While clearing the land for a vineyard, one winery founder unearthed an amphora, a Greek pottery for storing wine that could possibly be over 2,000 years old.

In 2013, the Urla Wine Route was created in response to a renewed interest in winemaking after several wineries opened up in the area. Today, the route includes 10 wineries, all within an hour's drive or a short bicycle ride that connects a few. Beyond its wine notoriety, the area also boasts reasonably priced accommodation, low-cost wine tastings, quaint shopping areas, and affordable Michelin-recognized restaurants. Turkey is actually full of under-the-radar wine-tourism destinations, including the southern town of Ormana. Here, visitors can explore vineyards, wild horses, and a giant underground lake in this quaint village.

International travelers arriving from Istanbul can fly into Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport, which is under an hour's drive from Urla. It might be worthwhile to stay overnight in Izmir, an underrated city on Turkey's Aegean Coast that provides access to incredible beaches. From Izmir, you can reach Urla by rental car, bus, or ferry.