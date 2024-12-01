Explore Vineyards, Wild Horses, And A Giant Underground Lake At This Quaint Village In Turkey
Turkey is a land of wonder. While many tourists choose to spend much of their Turkish vacation in the bustling metropolis of Istanbul, enjoying its wonderful shopping, delicious food, and artistic vibe, there is much more to explore in this country. Turkey is filled with hidden gems for tourists, like Bodrum, the under-the-radar seaside haven often called 'Turkey's Mykonos' or the little-known Turkish town of Güzelyurt that is one of Rick Steves' favorites.
Another off-the-beaten-path destination in the country that travelers should consider is the southern Turkish town of Ormana, located just roughly 65 miles northeast of the country's fifth largest city and a popular tourism destination: Antalya. Ormana, with a population of about 600 people or so, was named by UN Tourism in November 2024 as one of the "best tourism villages," a collection of "55 Rural Communities Shaping the Future of Sustainable Travel."
Surrounded by the stunning Taurus Mountains, Ormana is the perfect spot to sustainably explore natural wonders, see wild horses, and drink some great wine and coffee. Here's everything you need to know about visiting Ormana.
A sustainable escape filled with history and nature
Ormana feels like stepping back in time to the Ottoman Empire. The town is renowned for its roughly 300 Button Homes, a distinct traditional building style using cedar and stone without any mortar built hundreds of years ago. Today, the renovation of the Button Homes is one of the principal sustainable tourism initiatives. Tourists visiting Ormana can now stay in the refurbished Button Homes, some of which have been turned into hotels. One great option is the Ormana Active Dogan Boutique Hotel which is in a great location for visiting the region's nearby attractions.
One interesting aspect of the town is the scattered remains of Erymna, an ancient Hellenistic period civilization that once existed over 2,000 years ago in the area where Ormana is now located. History lovers should also check out the remains of the 13th-century Tol Han, a historic resting spot for traders located about 11 miles outside of Ormana.
Another can't miss destination in Ormana is the Altinbesik Cave, located about 6 miles away in a nearby national park. The cave system and massive subterranean lake are truly a sight to behold and are accessible through guided boat tours into the gorgeous natural wonder.
Food, coffee, and a grape festival
The region is also well known in Turkey for the vineyards dotting the region. A great time of year to visit is during the annual traditional Grape Festival each September. Also make sure that you take some time to try a traditional Turkish coffee from one of the cafes around town like the quaint Firin Cafe. Another great place with a different vibe is the Koprubasi Cafe about two miles outside of town. This serene outdoor cafe is surrounded by nature and is an amazing spot to laze away a few hours with a delicious coffee.
The region is also famous for its molasses, goat cheese, and goat milk and there are a number of restaurants in town offering excellent local treats that you can try. One superb option with a view of the valley is Doga.
After enjoying a perfect vacation in Ormana, consider heading over to the oceanside city of Antalya to enjoy some fun in the sun. Another awesome idea is to travel to the Datca peninsula, an overlooked destination with Amalfi Coast views at a low price.