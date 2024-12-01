Explore Vineyards, Wild Horses, And A Giant Underground Lake At This Quaint Village In Turkey

Turkey is a land of wonder. While many tourists choose to spend much of their Turkish vacation in the bustling metropolis of Istanbul, enjoying its wonderful shopping, delicious food, and artistic vibe, there is much more to explore in this country. Turkey is filled with hidden gems for tourists, like Bodrum, the under-the-radar seaside haven often called 'Turkey's Mykonos' or the little-known Turkish town of Güzelyurt that is one of Rick Steves' favorites.

Another off-the-beaten-path destination in the country that travelers should consider is the southern Turkish town of Ormana, located just roughly 65 miles northeast of the country's fifth largest city and a popular tourism destination: Antalya. Ormana, with a population of about 600 people or so, was named by UN Tourism in November 2024 as one of the "best tourism villages," a collection of "55 Rural Communities Shaping the Future of Sustainable Travel."

Surrounded by the stunning Taurus Mountains, Ormana is the perfect spot to sustainably explore natural wonders, see wild horses, and drink some great wine and coffee. Here's everything you need to know about visiting Ormana.