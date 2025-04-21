A Tourist-Friendly But Underrated City On Turkey's Aegean Coast Provides Access To Incredible Beaches

With so many scenic beaches to choose from just outside the city, Izmir is the perfect base for exploring the coastline. Most of the beautiful beaches you'll find near Izmir are located within 60 miles to the west, near the city of Çeşme. One of the most picturesque beaches is Delikli Bay, known for its rocky landscape and very cold water. The beach is surrounded by towering rock formations, with a metal staircase leading to the shore. This beach is not so suitable for swimming due to the chilly water and rocky terrain, but it's a beautiful spot to sunbathe and take in the scenery.

Also near Çeşme, Pirlanta Beach, which means Diamond Beach in Turkish, is named as such because of its fine sand. This beach is less crowded than the rest, smaller in size, with crystal clear waters and umbrella rentals available. One of the most popular beaches is Ilıca Beach in Çeşme. If you don't mind the crowds, come here for a family-friendly beach with lifeguards on duty and many restaurants and cafes nearby, though it can be a bit windy.

If you plan to visit the ancient city of Ephesus in Selçuk, make a day of it and stop at the nearby beach of Pamucak. Found within an hour's drive of Izmir to the south, this family-friendly beach stretches over 5 miles, so you'll have plenty of space to spread out. It's got more of a relaxed vibe, and you'll have access to sunbed and umbrella rentals. Keep heading south for more underrated, off-the-radar beaches with Amalfi Coast views at a low price.