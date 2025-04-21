A Tourist-Friendly But Underrated City On Turkey's Aegean Coast Provides Access To Incredible Beaches
Turkey may not be on your list for summer escapes, but it ranks as one of the cheapest destinations for a beach vacation in Europe. On the western shores of the Aegean Coast, Izmir is a long-time favorite among Turkish vacationers. The country's third-largest city is a sleek urban center with plenty of colorful markets and cultural landmarks to explore.
First-time visitors are surprised to learn that Turkey's "turquoise coast" is its Riviera with ancient cities and golden sands, with the region around Izmir boasting 66 Blue Flag beaches. This certification means that these beaches must meet high standards of water quality, services, and cleanliness. Although Izmir proper doesn't have beaches suitable for swimming, there are stunning beaches within an hour's drive, making it a perfect base to explore the coast. Beyond the beaches, the sleek city offers shopping opportunities and historic sites like the ancient Roman city of Agora of Smyrna within the city limits.
Visit the Blue Flag beaches a short drive from Izmir
With so many scenic beaches to choose from just outside the city, Izmir is the perfect base for exploring the coastline. Most of the beautiful beaches you'll find near Izmir are located within 60 miles to the west, near the city of Çeşme. One of the most picturesque beaches is Delikli Bay, known for its rocky landscape and very cold water. The beach is surrounded by towering rock formations, with a metal staircase leading to the shore. This beach is not so suitable for swimming due to the chilly water and rocky terrain, but it's a beautiful spot to sunbathe and take in the scenery.
Also near Çeşme, Pirlanta Beach, which means Diamond Beach in Turkish, is named as such because of its fine sand. This beach is less crowded than the rest, smaller in size, with crystal clear waters and umbrella rentals available. One of the most popular beaches is Ilıca Beach in Çeşme. If you don't mind the crowds, come here for a family-friendly beach with lifeguards on duty and many restaurants and cafes nearby, though it can be a bit windy.
If you plan to visit the ancient city of Ephesus in Selçuk, make a day of it and stop at the nearby beach of Pamucak. Found within an hour's drive of Izmir to the south, this family-friendly beach stretches over 5 miles, so you'll have plenty of space to spread out. It's got more of a relaxed vibe, and you'll have access to sunbed and umbrella rentals. Keep heading south for more underrated, off-the-radar beaches with Amalfi Coast views at a low price.
Shop like a local in Izmir's colorful bazaars
After a day at the beach, take a wander in the city, starting at the Kemeraltı Market. Dating back to the 17th century, this open-air market is one of Turkey's largest and oldest bazaars, just behind the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. It's a feast for the senses, with the scent of spices and grilled kebabs in the air and vendors greeting you to entice you in their shops, selling everything from handicrafts to Turkish carpets.
Nearby, you'll pass a few historic mosques and landmarks, including the Hisar Mosque, the largest mosque in the city. Take a break from shopping with a stop for a coffee or tea at the Kızlarağası Inn, a former inn from the Ottoman Empire period. Refuel with a boyoz, a flaky pastry snack unique to Izmir and found almost on every street corner.
Next, follow the main street of the bazaar, which leads out to Konak Square. This square is where you'll find the city's famed clock tower. Try to see it illuminated at night when it's the most impressive. Before leaving the city, it's also recommended to see the Agora of Smyrna. It's an open-air museum where you can admire the remnants of a city from the 4th century. You'll see ancient architectural details, like the arched Faustina Gate and the water channels built by the Romans that are still used today. End your day with an evening stroll along the Kordon Promenade, a palm tree-lined waterfront walkway that hugs the coastline dotted with cafes and restaurants.