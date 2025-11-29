Colorado's 'Western Gateway To Rocky Mountain National Park' Is A Year-Round Mountain Biking Haven

Known as "The Rocky Mountain State" for good reason, Colorado is a gorgeous natural playground that is home to 75% of U.S. land area above 10,000 feet, according to Colorado State University. It's a place where outdoor adventure is a way of life, from captivating towns tucked into the Rocky Mountains to essential journeys for road trippers and beyond. When winter arrives, a white, fluffy canvas is laid over the state, creating opportunities for world-class skiing, snowboarding, and all-around adventure. Summer opens up the mountains to endless hiking routes, with pristine lakes and distant peaks that challenge even the most ambitious. Rafting, climbing, horseback riding, and wildlife watching are all on offer in the rugged landscapes of Colorado.

Mountain biking is another stand-out thrill. The varied geography creates riding options for every skill level — smooth, family-friendly paths on sweeping hills, rugged high-country scrambles, and single-tracks lined with pines that descend deep into silent valleys. Just 90 minutes from Denver, Grand County is one of Colorado's best spots for riders. Its quaint towns and numerous ski resorts deliver a sense of escape without requiring days' worth of travel. More than 600 miles of trails thread through the county, inviting exploration across forests, ridgelines, and the slopes surrounding Winter Park — often called "Mountain Bike Capital USA."

Whether carving through aspen groves, climbing toward high-altitude vistas, or racing downhill, riding here feels both grounded and exhilarating. Colorado offers countless ways to play outside, but in Grand County, mountain biking is its own vivid story all year-round — the area isn't called the "Western Gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park" for nothing.