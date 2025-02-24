Colorado's 'Essential Journey For Road Trippers' Is A Scenic Byway Full Of Mountain Towns And Beauty

The more miles you put on your car, the more stories you have to tell. Road trips are more than just getting from one place to another. Instead, they're about discovering hidden gems, soaking in breathtaking landscapes, and maybe even learning a thing or two about yourself. And if you're looking for an incredible route to experience all of that, Colorado's San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway is the one to tackle. Referred to as an "essential journey for road trippers" by the Colorado Tourism Office, this 236-mile loop takes you through dramatic mountain passes, quaint mining towns, and lots of historic sites along the way. Sure, you've heard of Route 66 and the Pacific Coast Highway — two of the most stunning and storied legendary U.S. road trips in their own right — but sometimes, the best journeys are the ones less traveled.

What makes the San Juan Skyway special is that it's a loop, meaning you'll end up in the same place you started. There's no correct way to do it — as long as you hit all the spots, you're doing it right. You could complete the whole thing in five to seven hours, but where's the fun in that? Besides, you don't want to let reckless mistakes ruin your road trip, like driving when you're tired or skipping fuel stops. Stretch it into a two-day trip, spend the night in one of the charming mountain towns, and explore the route at your own pace. Keep in mind that timing is everything when you're driving for so long. Spring brings blooming meadows, summer is ideal for clear roads and blue skies, and fall turns the horizon into a fiery display of reds, golds, and maroons.