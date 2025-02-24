Colorado's 'Essential Journey For Road Trippers' Is A Scenic Byway Full Of Mountain Towns And Beauty
The more miles you put on your car, the more stories you have to tell. Road trips are more than just getting from one place to another. Instead, they're about discovering hidden gems, soaking in breathtaking landscapes, and maybe even learning a thing or two about yourself. And if you're looking for an incredible route to experience all of that, Colorado's San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway is the one to tackle. Referred to as an "essential journey for road trippers" by the Colorado Tourism Office, this 236-mile loop takes you through dramatic mountain passes, quaint mining towns, and lots of historic sites along the way. Sure, you've heard of Route 66 and the Pacific Coast Highway — two of the most stunning and storied legendary U.S. road trips in their own right — but sometimes, the best journeys are the ones less traveled.
What makes the San Juan Skyway special is that it's a loop, meaning you'll end up in the same place you started. There's no correct way to do it — as long as you hit all the spots, you're doing it right. You could complete the whole thing in five to seven hours, but where's the fun in that? Besides, you don't want to let reckless mistakes ruin your road trip, like driving when you're tired or skipping fuel stops. Stretch it into a two-day trip, spend the night in one of the charming mountain towns, and explore the route at your own pace. Keep in mind that timing is everything when you're driving for so long. Spring brings blooming meadows, summer is ideal for clear roads and blue skies, and fall turns the horizon into a fiery display of reds, golds, and maroons.
From Durango to Telluride, take it all in on the San Juan Skyway
Some drives are meant to be taken slowly, but when cruising the San Juan Skyway, you can cover a lot in one day. Start in the under-the-radar city of Durango, where the mountains tower over historical streets and the past lingers in every corner. Dedicate some time to ride the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, an old steam train that snakes through canyons and rushing rivers. Then, wander into the D&SNG Museum to see old trucks, vintage locomotives, and model trains.
The road out of Durango will take you to Mancos, a sleepy place where time seems to slow down. The streets still remind you of the Old West, from saloons like the Columbine Bar to the occasional cattle drive down Main Street. Mesa Verde National Park is also nearby, which boasts remarkable cliff dwellings and striking views of the highlands. Soon after, you'll reach Dolores. More than just another mountain town, the stop is home to the Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center & Museum, where you'll get to see Native American artifacts from thousands of years ago. Right outside the museum is the Escalante Pueblo, with sweeping vistas of McPhee Reservoir.
Driving from Dolores, you'll pass through Stoner and Rico before reaching Telluride. This year-round destination in Colorado is picture perfect, to say the least — the views of Main Street with the mountains in the background look like something you'd see in a souvenir store. Whether you're hitting the slopes in the winter at Telluride Ski Resort or hiking Bear Creek Trail in the summer, this is the kind of place that makes you extend your trip. For a well-deserved break, book a luxurious stay at the Madeline Hotel & Residences or the Mountain Lodge Telluride.
Hiking, skiing, and wildlife spotting along the San Juan Skyway
After a peaceful night in your stylish accommodations, you'll be ready to continue your adventure. From Telluride, a leisurely hour-long ride brings you to Ridgway, where even more natural wonders await. Dennis Weaver Memorial Park, an 80-acre treasure, is great for spotting wildlife — eagles soar overhead, blue herons wade by the water, and deer and foxes roam through the trees. Meanwhile, Ridgway State Park is every outdoor enthusiast's refuge, with ample hiking and camping opportunities. You can even go fishing, waterskiing, sailing, and windsurfing at the beautiful Ridgway Reservoir located within the park.
When you've had your fill of Ridgway, take a short 15-minute drive to Ouray, an awe-inspiring mountain town best known as America's Switzerland. Here, you'll be unwinding at the famous Ouray Hot Springs, with the summits shielding you from the rest of the world. Then, make your way to Cascade Falls Park and Bear Creek Falls, both offering spectacular waterfall sights within lush landscapes. Whatever you do, don't leave without visiting Box Canyon before heading out on your next leg.
From Ouray, it's a 45-minute trip to Silverton. Upon arrival, the San Juan Mountains expose you to wilderness like no other. The multicolored peaks rise up around you, with shades of brown, orange, and the occasional green dotting the ranges. Those visiting Silverton in winter can go skiing or snowboarding at Kendall Mountain or Silverton Mountain. But if you took the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad when you first started your tour, these astonishing panoramas may already feel familiar. And with that, you'll loop back to Durango and bring your unforgettable experience full circle.