New Jersey's Lovely Suburb With Easy NYC Access Brims With Unique Attractions And Green Areas
Lyndhurst (a township in Bergen County, New Jersey) is a commutable 12 miles from New York City, but that doesn't mean you always have to leave Lyndhurst for an exciting day out. Fans of a good joust should check out Medieval Times, an immersive, kid-friendly dining experience set in the 11th century. While you will want to visit Central Park (it was named the number one tourist attraction in America, after all), Lyndhurst also has its fair share of green spaces, including several spots in the center of town.
When you want to visit the happiest city in America (yes, we are talking about New York City), you can get there easily from Lyndhurst via public transport. The 192 bus runs four times an hour during peak commuting times and twice an hour otherwise. Journey time is roughly 26 minutes, and you catch the bus from Rutherford Avenue at Delafield Avenue to Port Authority. Lyndhurst also has a train station, with trains to Hoboken running once or twice an hour and taking roughly 20 minutes. Lyndhurst is around 16 miles from Newark International Airport and a little over an hour drive from JFK. If you're looking for a place to stay, Winslow Motor Hotel is located in Lyndhurst, and there are plenty of Airbnb options in neighboring areas.
Explore Medieval Times in Lyndhurst
You don't have to travel to Spain to visit a medieval castle – there's one right here in Lyndhurst. It might not be as authentic, but you can watch knights fight for their honor while slurping tomato soup. Loosely inspired by tournaments in 11th century Spain, Medieval Times — a chain with 10 locations in North America — is an immersive dining experience for all ages featuring knights, horses, jousting, medieval fashion, and a lot of cheering.
When you visit Medieval Times, you enter a themed lobby with plenty of merch to peruse, including knives, swords, shields, and figurines. There will also be photo opportunities with the cast and a bar for adult drinks. The show (which involves courtiers, a queen, sword fighting, and horse riding) lasts about two hours and includes a four-course dinner with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Medieval Times costs $79 for adults and $46.95 for children, with optional extras.
While you can definitely immerse yourself in the vibes, masks or costumes that cover your face are not allowed, and neither are real or fake weapons. For a slightly more realistic historical day out, you can book a house tour or explore the grounds of Lyndhurst Mansion, an ornate gem of America's gilded age, which is located in New York just 38 miles from town across the Hudson River.
Skyline views and green areas in Lyndhurst
Richard W. DeKorte Park, located within the New Jersey Meadowlands, offers 3.5 miles of scenic hiking trails and sweeping views of the New York skyline across the water. The marshes are home to over 285 species of birds, and if you want to see them, head onto the Marsh Discovery Trail. This short walk takes you across a boardwalk over the tidal salt marsh, with lovely views of the water. There's also a set of trails that combines into a longer 3.3-mile hiking route that takes you around the park and features impressive views of the New York City skyline and shimmering sunset views. From May through September, you can head to the on-site environment center to arrange a watery eco-tour aboard a pontoon boat.
Other green spaces to enjoy in Lyndhurst include Riverside County Park, a pleasant green space with trees to relax under in a quiet, residential area. Lyndhurst Municipal Park is another charming, tranquil green area, and it offers a fountain, park benches, lots of trees, and a children's playground. There are also pretty pocket parks with benches where you can rest your legs.