New Jersey's Lovely Suburb With Easy NYC Access Brims With Unique Attractions And Green Areas

Lyndhurst (a township in Bergen County, New Jersey) is a commutable 12 miles from New York City, but that doesn't mean you always have to leave Lyndhurst for an exciting day out. Fans of a good joust should check out Medieval Times, an immersive, kid-friendly dining experience set in the 11th century. While you will want to visit Central Park (it was named the number one tourist attraction in America, after all), Lyndhurst also has its fair share of green spaces, including several spots in the center of town.

When you want to visit the happiest city in America (yes, we are talking about New York City), you can get there easily from Lyndhurst via public transport. The 192 bus runs four times an hour during peak commuting times and twice an hour otherwise. Journey time is roughly 26 minutes, and you catch the bus from Rutherford Avenue at Delafield Avenue to Port Authority. Lyndhurst also has a train station, with trains to Hoboken running once or twice an hour and taking roughly 20 minutes. Lyndhurst is around 16 miles from Newark International Airport and a little over an hour drive from JFK. If you're looking for a place to stay, Winslow Motor Hotel is located in Lyndhurst, and there are plenty of Airbnb options in neighboring areas.