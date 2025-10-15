This Tourable Gothic Castle Is An Ornate Gem Of America's Gilded Age Nestled In New York's Hudson Valley
Just north of New York City and its most incredible neighborhoods is the Hudson Valley. The valley stretches about 150 miles to the state's capital, Albany, through 10 counties. It's home to some of the most beautiful small towns in New York. Quaint destinations, such as Dobbs Ferry, a riverside village with cute shops and a scenic park, dot the region. Another is the cozy, historic, and paranormal Tarrytown, located about an hour away by car or train from New York's Grand Central Station. Tarrytown, perhaps most well known for Sunnyside, the residence of author Washington Irving, also has another famous home: Lyndhurst Mansion.
This time capsule of America's Gilded Age is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site. Architect Alexander Jackson Davis originally built the mansion in 1838 for New York City's mayor, William Paulding, Jr., who used it as a country home. Over the years, the mansion changed hands and names, as well as doubled in size. Subsequent owners included George Merritt, Jay Gould (a railroad magnate), Gould's descendants, and finally the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It was Merritt who changed the name from Knoll to Lyndenhurst, an early variation of its current name.
Today, under the ownership of the Trust, the mansion is open for tours and special events. Lyndhurst's proximity to the area's four airports — 15 miles from Westchester County Airport, just under 30 miles from New York's LaGuardia Airport, and around 40 miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty Airport — makes it easy to visit for out-of-towners who want to escape the hustle of New York City for a more peaceful environment.
Step back in time with a visit to Lyndhurst Mansion
A visit to Lyndhurst Mansion is an excellent opportunity to catch a glimpse of what life was like during the nearly 200 years that have passed since its construction. In spite of the changes in ownership, it has remained largely untouched as a quintessential example of Gothic Revival architecture. Its grounds and landscaping, designed by master gardener Ferdinand Mangold, are equally worthy of exploration. The estate showcases some of the finest 19th-century landscape design in the United States. A variety of guided tours are offered, including an hour-long Classic Mansion Tour, which introduces guests to 16 rooms on the first two floors, and a 90-minute Upstairs-Downstairs Tour that includes 25 rooms, as well as the top of the tower and the basement. There are also Landscape Tours that take visitors outdoors. Guests may purchase a grounds pass and enjoy the estate's 67 acres of land at their leisure during regular operating hours.
Lyndhurst Mansion also offers several special tours, like seasonally-themed Mansion Tours, Lyndhurst After Dark, and a Winter Grounds Pass. The estate hosts special events, exhibits, and performances, including Gothic Market Weekends, book signings, theater performances, and concerts — be sure to check its calendar to time your visit with a unique experience. Lyndhurst Mansion's Gothic ornateness and pristine landscape provide the perfect backdrop for weddings and other large-scale events. The estate even has a downloadable scavenger hunt on its website to help young guests discover flora and fauna around the grounds. Lyndhurst Mansion has also been featured in films like "House of Dark Shadows," "Night of Dark Shadows," "Reversal of Fortune," and "Cradle Will Rock."