This Tourable Gothic Castle Is An Ornate Gem Of America's Gilded Age Nestled In New York's Hudson Valley

Just north of New York City and its most incredible neighborhoods is the Hudson Valley. The valley stretches about 150 miles to the state's capital, Albany, through 10 counties. It's home to some of the most beautiful small towns in New York. Quaint destinations, such as Dobbs Ferry, a riverside village with cute shops and a scenic park, dot the region. Another is the cozy, historic, and paranormal Tarrytown, located about an hour away by car or train from New York's Grand Central Station. Tarrytown, perhaps most well known for Sunnyside, the residence of author Washington Irving, also has another famous home: Lyndhurst Mansion.

This time capsule of America's Gilded Age is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site. Architect Alexander Jackson Davis originally built the mansion in 1838 for New York City's mayor, William Paulding, Jr., who used it as a country home. Over the years, the mansion changed hands and names, as well as doubled in size. Subsequent owners included George Merritt, Jay Gould (a railroad magnate), Gould's descendants, and finally the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It was Merritt who changed the name from Knoll to Lyndenhurst, an early variation of its current name.

Today, under the ownership of the Trust, the mansion is open for tours and special events. Lyndhurst's proximity to the area's four airports — 15 miles from Westchester County Airport, just under 30 miles from New York's LaGuardia Airport, and around 40 miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty Airport — makes it easy to visit for out-of-towners who want to escape the hustle of New York City for a more peaceful environment.