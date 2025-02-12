In The Center Of Spain Is A Charming Underrated City Famed For Fairytale Architecture And Medieval Charm

Casting a colossal shadow over the ancient, cobbled streets of Segovia, a vast aqueduct has lined the landscape since the first century A.D. Spain's largest living monument from the era of the Roman Empire, the aqueduct crowns layers of architectural influence from the populations that have passed through the city in its thousands of years of history. Roaming along its slim streets you'll see the key-stone stacked stones of the Romans, elements of the Moorish influence that swept the soulful and vibrant cities of southern Spain, and the spindling turrets of Romanesque churches and the monumental castle. With all this historical beauty, it might be time to avoid the crowds in Barcelona and bypass Madrid's high-octane big city rush and opt instead for a walk through the small city of Segovia.

To get to Segovia, you should fly into Madrid. With direct flights running from 13 US airports to Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, it's an easy connection from many stateside travel hubs. From there, accessing the small city from the Spanish capital is straightforward. Either rent a car and cruise through the country hills for a little over an hour or hop on a budget-friendly high-speed AVE train from Centro Station to arrive in Segovia in under half an hour.

Once you're in town you can utilize the local buses, but the small city's best attractions can all easily be explored on foot, especially given that the weather is almost never so severe that it would spoil your stay. That being said, it is still prone to fall showers, scorching summers, and brisk winters, so if you can, try to plan your travels in a shoulder season month like May, June, or September.