Your Arctic Cruise May Come With A Mouth-Watering 'Tundra To Table' Dining Experience Exploring This Regional Cuisine

When it comes to cruise lines have the best food, Quark Expeditions may not immediately spring to mind. But for an exclusive, unique, and memorable dining experience, Quark Expeditions delivers a dining experience that stands out. On select cruises in Greenland and Iceland, guests can enjoy the signature Tundra to Table chef's menu, introducing diners aboard the Ultramarine to a food they're most likely unfamiliar with: modern Inuit fusion. The experience is far more meaningful and interesting than your typical, crowded dinner buffet, where you need to follow the unwritten rules of dining on cruise ships, like how to get the freshest food.

Tundra to Table makes use of impeccably fresh, local ingredients: seafood straight from the Arctic waters, and locally-sourced game like musk ox. The four-course dinner is prepared by Inuit chefs who are knowledgeable about their Indigenous culinary heritage. They use the freshest traditional ingredients to create modern Inuit fusion dishes that embrace contemporary flavors while celebrating their culinary cultural heritage.

The experience is an add-on at $125 USD per person at the time of writing. Profits are split between the chefs, the Inuit Igapall project that partnered with Quark on developing Tundra to Table, and the Qajuqturvik Community Food Center, a non-profit organization in Nunavut, the northernmost territory of Canada, that helps address food insecurity in a region with a population that is 85% Inuit.