This Quirky Kansas City Has Rustic Charm, A Unique Art Display, And Endless Horizons Outside Wichita
If you are road tripping through the Great Plains on your next vacation, consider stopping in the quirky town of Mullinville, Kansas, located about 120 miles directly west of Wichita, via U.S. Highway 400. Kansas might not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of road trip destinations, but this underrated state has the best driving conditions in America. Scenic mountain byways meander through the unappreciated natural beauty of Wichita, opening up into vast open plains with seemingly infinite horizons. As you drive through Mullinville, you will see interesting roadside attractions, quaint country cafes, and blue skies for miles.
The rural environment and slow pace of life in Mullinville might suit its roughly 193 inhabitants, but those looking for an action-packed city might find it a bit lacking in excitement. If you enjoy discovering unusual roadside art and kitschy displays, however, you might enjoy stopping in Mullinville during your spectacular cross-country journey of iconic sites.
A collection of controversial prairie art in Mullinville, Kansas
The biggest attraction in town is the M.T. Liggett Art Environment, a massive display of metal lining U.S. Highway 400 in a visual expression of satire and political commentary by the Mullinville artist M.T. Liggett. Although Liggett passed away in 2017, his art lives on, as he intended. This controversial prairie artist created more than 600 works of art to provoke and taunt viewers by "lampooning politicians; local, state and national officials; international figures; or anyone who caught his critical eye," as explained by the Kohler Foundation. Some feature parts that spin and whirl in the wind, while others are a mishmash of car parts and road signs. Somehow, it all works together to create intriguing art pieces that amuse and excite traveling spectators.
There was a whimsical side to Liggett that many appreciate: He made art that made him happy, which mattered to him most. He created sculptures that come alive in a windy prairie environment, looking like a series of windmills made from street signs and flags. His dazzling creations are a delight to tourists who come to see the installation, as well as unsuspecting folks driving by. The art environment sits on 70 acres of land and includes a museum, a metal workshop, and a private home. There were 3,782 visitors to the exhibit in its first year, flocking from all over the U.S. and beyond. The visitor center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but the outdoor art is viewable around the clock.
Despite his controversial views, these whimsical works of art continue to inspire and delight those who visit 207 Elm Street. While Liggett did not formally identify with any political party, his political sculptures definitely draw attention. Politics wasn't his only topic of expression; there are references to mythology, pop culture, and even ex-girlfriends in his art.
A big sky town with a cool barn and rustic vibes
If you're looking for a bite after exploring art, stop for lunch at Holly Kaye's Country Cafe. This homey diner, located at 401 Main Street, serves the usual diner fare like burgers, breakfast, and country-fried chicken. It functions as both a local cafe and a truck stop, so service reviews may vary. With few other options to eat in town, it may well be your only choice for miles.
Before you leave for your next road trip destination, visit the Fromme-Birney Round Barn, located on O Street. It sits in the middle of an open field, with a clear view of the horizon all around. The old barn, built around 1912 and restored in 1995, is a massive round structure with impressive wooden beams supporting it. There is an old rustic windmill outside the property, juxtaposed with newer, more modern windmills in the background.
Inside, visitors can learn a bit of history about the structure and the town. There is a display in the center of the interior space with photographs and write-ups about the barn, too. If you look at the ceiling, you will notice a hole at the center, where hay was dropped down through a central silo to the floor of the barn. "Visitors are Welcome," the website reads. "Just open the door, turn on the lights, sign the guest book, and view the exhibits of farm life of 1912. (please turn off lights when you leave.)"