This Quirky Kansas City Has Rustic Charm, A Unique Art Display, And Endless Horizons Outside Wichita

The biggest attraction in town is the M.T. Liggett Art Environment, a massive display of metal lining U.S. Highway 400 in a visual expression of satire and political commentary by the Mullinville artist M.T. Liggett. Although Liggett passed away in 2017, his art lives on, as he intended. This controversial prairie artist created more than 600 works of art to provoke and taunt viewers by "lampooning politicians; local, state and national officials; international figures; or anyone who caught his critical eye," as explained by the Kohler Foundation. Some feature parts that spin and whirl in the wind, while others are a mishmash of car parts and road signs. Somehow, it all works together to create intriguing art pieces that amuse and excite traveling spectators.

There was a whimsical side to Liggett that many appreciate: He made art that made him happy, which mattered to him most. He created sculptures that come alive in a windy prairie environment, looking like a series of windmills made from street signs and flags. His dazzling creations are a delight to tourists who come to see the installation, as well as unsuspecting folks driving by. The art environment sits on 70 acres of land and includes a museum, a metal workshop, and a private home. There were 3,782 visitors to the exhibit in its first year, flocking from all over the U.S. and beyond. The visitor center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but the outdoor art is viewable around the clock.

Despite his controversial views, these whimsical works of art continue to inspire and delight those who visit 207 Elm Street. While Liggett did not formally identify with any political party, his political sculptures definitely draw attention. Politics wasn't his only topic of expression; there are references to mythology, pop culture, and even ex-girlfriends in his art.