America's Cleanest City Is An Underrated Midwest College Town, Per A 2025 Study

When it comes to big-hitting city sights, the U.S. has some serious stars up its sleeve. From Central Park (recently named the No. 1 tourist attraction in America) all the way to the trendy culture hub of Koreatown over in Los Angeles, you can hop from coast to coast, exploring some of the planet's most enthralling urban environs. But which is the cleanest town of them all? Where has the purest air, the best water, and the lowest littering rates? A recent study has done the legwork, and the results are in. Take a bow, South Bend, Indiana!

The findings come as part of a 2025 ranking of the dirtiest cities in America by LawnStarter, an online portal that matches homeowners with lawn care service providers. It collated a whole host of different metrics related to the cleanliness — or dirtiness — of cities, ranging from Median Air Quality Index numbers, a measurement of the chemical composition of the air we breathe, to the provision of landfill space per capita, including even niche things like the percentage of smokers in the given urban population. South Bend scored well all round, ranking among the top 13 places when it came to low pollution scores and among the top 14 places with the most satisfied residents.

The result probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise — this town has been ranked among the top places to live for quality of life and the best places to retire in America. Indeed, those in the know speak of South Bend as a "grossly underrated" gem of the Midwest, with its bustling farmers markets, river walks, and gastronomic scene, while drop-in visitors wax lyrical about the surprising attractions, from the vast university campus to the local motor museum.