Los Angeles' Coolest Neighborhood Is A Wildly Trendy Hub Of Culture With Bars, Spas, And Unmatched Food

Los Angeles might be one of the biggest (and most famous) cities in the United States, but it's really just a sprawling collection of vibrant neighborhoods. It is, after all, a melting pot of people, cultures, and cuisines from all over the globe. Stretching about 469 square miles, the City of Angels is divided into about 114 neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe. From Venice and South Bay in the West (like this underrated community with chic shops, award-winning dining, and scenic beaches) to DTLA, Pasadena, and beyond, it's a mishmash of so many different things. And smack dab in the middle of it all is one of our favorite places for authentic soondubu, karaoke, and sauna time, Koreatown.

LA is home to the largest population of Koreans outside of Korea, so it should certainly come as no surprise that Koreatown is one of the best places in the city to experience real, authentic Korean culture. This neighborhood is not only one of the coolest, but it's a wildly trendy hub of culture with markets, spas, and unmatched food. It's absolutely unbeatable. Whether you're dying to check out a Korean spa (these are the five best in the city), have a group Korean barbecue dinner, or prefer to explore everything nightlife has to offer (spoiler alert: there's a lot!), Koreatown is where you'll want to be.