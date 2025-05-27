Los Angeles' Coolest Neighborhood Is A Wildly Trendy Hub Of Culture With Bars, Spas, And Unmatched Food
Los Angeles might be one of the biggest (and most famous) cities in the United States, but it's really just a sprawling collection of vibrant neighborhoods. It is, after all, a melting pot of people, cultures, and cuisines from all over the globe. Stretching about 469 square miles, the City of Angels is divided into about 114 neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe. From Venice and South Bay in the West (like this underrated community with chic shops, award-winning dining, and scenic beaches) to DTLA, Pasadena, and beyond, it's a mishmash of so many different things. And smack dab in the middle of it all is one of our favorite places for authentic soondubu, karaoke, and sauna time, Koreatown.
LA is home to the largest population of Koreans outside of Korea, so it should certainly come as no surprise that Koreatown is one of the best places in the city to experience real, authentic Korean culture. This neighborhood is not only one of the coolest, but it's a wildly trendy hub of culture with markets, spas, and unmatched food. It's absolutely unbeatable. Whether you're dying to check out a Korean spa (these are the five best in the city), have a group Korean barbecue dinner, or prefer to explore everything nightlife has to offer (spoiler alert: there's a lot!), Koreatown is where you'll want to be.
Why Koreatown is a must and best things to do
Although Koreatown might only occupy 3 square miles of LA, it is one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Los Angeles (at least, in our opinion). Since 1904, it's been a home away from home for Korean immigrants — starting as a tight-knit enclave looking for a sense of community and culture and growing into one of the city's most vibrant cultural hubs. Today, Koreatown is a beautifully layered neighborhood, shaped by both its Korean roots and its strong presence of the Latino community, making it one of the most unique and dynamic places to explore in Los Angeles.
So what exactly can you (and should you) do when in Koreatown? Where do we even start? Foodies will rejoice at the plethora of offerings from Korean barbecue (Park's BBQ is a local fave) to soondubu (which is a spicy tofu soup we love to get at Surawon Tofu House), and everything in between. Plus, places like Dang Sung Sa are open until 2 a.m. for late-night cravings (which you'll probably get after a night on the town). For a pre- or post-dinner drink, head to The Prince (an icon, which is also one of Hollywood's favorite filming locations) or The Normandy Club. And if you're feeling yourself after a little liquid courage, head to R Bar, Brass Monkey, or Break Room 86 to get your karaoke on. If you're looking for a more relaxing time, the Korean day spas are some of our favorite ways to spend an afternoon (or evening) in LA. Grab some pals, or take yourself on a solo date, and book a treatment (we recommend a Korean body scrub!) and hop around the different saunas and steam rooms, they're incredible.
How to get to Koreatown and where to stay
Getting to Koreatown is relatively simple but does require a little driving (just like everywhere else in Central Los Angeles, so prepare yourself). Most visitors will fly into LAX, but Burbank Airport is also a calmer (and more pleasant) experience. Getting to Koreatown from LAX is about a 30 to 45 minute drive (depending on the time of day), while Burbank Airport is closer to 20 to 30 minutes. There are not a ton of lodging options in Koreatown, and while Downtown LA is the closest area with lots of hotels, it can be a bit hit or miss depending on the block. For a more tourist-friendly home base, we'd recommend staying in or near West Hollywood, which is not only super walkable but it's a hub of destination restaurants, culture, and iconic views. Of course, if it's your first time in Los Angeles, we always recommend people staying at least a few days near the beach, but if you're looking for more action, WeHo is a great place to land.
Los Angeles is a destination rich with culture and diversity. Each neighborhood offers a completely different experience, and that's one of the things that makes the city so beautiful. Whether you're in the mood to beach bum it, experience the lifestyles of the rich and famous, or prefer a more nature-filled activities-packed experience, you can literally do it all in Los Angeles. But if you want to get a taste of Korean culture, hit a day spa, have some of the best food of your life, and sing your heart out at karaoke, well then, Koreatown is where you need to visit.