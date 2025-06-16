Indiana's Vibrant College City Full Of Culture, Breweries, And Entertainment Is America's Fastest-Growing Metro Area
The Indiana metro area of Lafayette-West Lafayette is the fastest-growing region in the U.S., based on a study by S-Line Contractors (via Journal & Courier). It cited the increase in new housing permits as the reason for its pick of this American college town, considered one of the best. The home of Purdue University's main campus is filled with arts and entertainment, food and drink, and activities not just focused on the academic crowd.
It's the homegrown atmosphere that makes Lafayette-West Lafayette so popular. You'll find work by local artists everywhere, and handcrafted beers at the five local breweries, with People's Brewery being the standout. It has been around since 2009 and offers seasonal beers as well as its signature Boiler Gold Ale.
The downtown presents an architectural walking tour of historic buildings, including 12 landmark churches. Moreover, a Farmer's Market brings area food and other wares on Saturdays from May through October. Lafayette-West Lafayette is truly filled with something for all family members, like Malibu Jack's indoor amusement park. On a trip to this city, you'll find most of its best destinations within three districts: Arts & Market, Chauncey Village, and Wabash Riverfront.
Three unique areas in Lafayette-West Lafayette
Arts & Market is an understatement for this district in Lafayette-West Lafayette. It's filled with unique shops, dining, galleries, and establishments playing live music. Artists' Own is a local conglomerate of creators showing and selling their works. Here, you can find everything from handmade jewelry to satirical ceramic figures (like the ones pictured above). The Arts & Market district is also the home of McCord Candies, known for making candy canes, chocolates, and hand-stirred fountain sodas the old-fashioned way.
Chauncey Village is situated near Purdue University and is the shopping capital of this underrated college city. While this area is filled with Boilmakers-based memorabilia, it is also home to boutiques and memorable dining. The Triple XXX Family Restaurant — featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" — is known for its namesake root beer, which originated in 1895. It's also one of the best places for burgers and fries, especially their sweet potato fries with a marshmallow cinnamon dipping sauce. Town & Gown Bistro is another popular eatery in this area, known for its brunch made with fresh, local ingredients. Make advance reservations if you want to ensure a table.
Wabash Riverfront is the place to get your outdoor activities in. It encompasses part of the Wabash Heritage Trail, all of Tapawingo Park, and Riehle Plaza. This district is where the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge is located, home to the Beers Across The Wabash festival each August. A commemorative cup and tastings from Indiana breweries are included with general admission, as is entertainment. Another highlight of this district is the Haan Mansion. This historical building — it was originally at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair — contains some beautiful and rare art, such as a one-of-a-kind music box and a 7-foot Aurelian vase.
How to plan your trip to Lafayette-West Lafayette
Lafayette-West Lafayette is easy to get to. It's just a little over an hour from Indianapolis International Airport. You can also take Amtrak to downtown, with a stop in the Wabash District. Rental cars are available at the airport and in town. CityBus has a network around the community, which is free to Purdue students and faculty, as well as children. Otherwise, a one-way bus fare costs $1 at the time of this writing.
This area houses over 30 hotels, mostly full-service options that are part of popular chains. Many are pet-friendly. You also have the option of camping and RV spots. For a more local flavor, try one of the bed & breakfast options, such as Black Blanket Farms or The Whittaker Inn. Be sure to check in at this time to get your preferred hotel room.
On the outskirts of Lafayette-West Lafayette is Wolf Park in Indiana's scenic small town of Battle Ground. It's only a 10-mile drive from the West Lafayette border and well worth the trip. A former Purdue professor founded this 100-acre refuge not only for wolves, but also for bison, foxes, and other species native to Indiana. Book a tour in advance and allow time to explore after. Do note that the refuge is closed on Wednesdays.