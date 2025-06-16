Indiana's Vibrant College City Full Of Culture, Breweries, And Entertainment Is America's Fastest-Growing Metro Area

The Indiana metro area of Lafayette-West Lafayette is the fastest-growing region in the U.S., based on a study by S-Line Contractors (via Journal & Courier). It cited the increase in new housing permits as the reason for its pick of this American college town, considered one of the best. The home of Purdue University's main campus is filled with arts and entertainment, food and drink, and activities not just focused on the academic crowd.

It's the homegrown atmosphere that makes Lafayette-West Lafayette so popular. You'll find work by local artists everywhere, and handcrafted beers at the five local breweries, with People's Brewery being the standout. It has been around since 2009 and offers seasonal beers as well as its signature Boiler Gold Ale.

The downtown presents an architectural walking tour of historic buildings, including 12 landmark churches. Moreover, a Farmer's Market brings area food and other wares on Saturdays from May through October. Lafayette-West Lafayette is truly filled with something for all family members, like Malibu Jack's indoor amusement park. On a trip to this city, you'll find most of its best destinations within three districts: Arts & Market, Chauncey Village, and Wabash Riverfront.