Florida's Underrated State Park Is A Wetland Wonder With Paddling, Fishing, And Well Maintained Trails

For those who might like to stroll beneath the central Florida forest canopy, a nature hike near the entrance to Lake Griffin State Park leads to what is believed to be the second-oldest live oak tree in all of Florida. According to the state park, the tree is about 400 years old. The oldest live oak tree in Florida, the Fairchild Oak, grows in Bulow Creek State Park south of St. Augustine; it, too, is believed to be more than 400 years old.

In total, Lake Griffin State Park offers visitors about 2 miles of hiking trails that wind through various habitats, from marshlands to sandhills. The trails are great for birders and wildlife watchers who have reported seeing all sorts of indigenous critters inside the 620-acre park, including coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, and even black bears. For those who want to explore the Dead River Marsh but aren't keen on paddling, Epic Water Boat Tours offers hour-long pontoon boat eco-tours for $25 a person. Other activities in the park include geo-caching; with permission, experienced geo-cachers have hidden some little trinkets and treasures throughout the park. Visitors can get some clues to the cache locations on the Operation Recreation Geotour page of the Florida State Parks website.

The park also sports a small playground for the kiddos, and it has a boat launch for both private boats and those rented through the park's outfitter. Guests at Lake Griffin State Park shouldn't struggle to find things to do. Like Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, an overlooked Florida State Park ideal for hikers and wildlife lovers to avoid crowds, Lake Griffin State Park offers an underrated vacation experience.