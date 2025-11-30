Say Goodbye To The Slimy Plastic Bag, There's A Better Way To Travel With Bar Soap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've just arrived in a new destination after a lengthy flight, exhausted but excited. But when you grab your luggage off the carousel and open it, you discover that the inside is completely covered with mushy soap residue. The Ziploc you threw your bar into had a hole that you didn't notice — and now you're paying the price. Of course, there are some unexpected travel hacks for keeping your toiletries spill-free that you can try. But if you want to simply avoid the possibility of a disaster in your suitcase and say goodbye to slimy plastic bags forever, then try this better way of traveling with a bar of soap: Matador FlatPak Soap Bar Case.

Made of durable Cordura nylon, it's coated using Dry-Through technology, which makes it permeable but also leak-proof and waterproof. This allows you to place a wet bar of soap inside — and when you open it later, it will be completely dry. And the roll-top closure makes it easy to hang anywhere — just clip it around a handle, door hook, shower rod, or your backpack. It's adjustable, too, so as your soap gets smaller, so does the bag, fitting snugly around the bar no matter its size. Weighing less than half an ounce, this bag is ideal for ultra-light travelers as well.

The Islands team scoured dozens of reviews of this product on Amazon, Reddit, Instagram, YouTube, and more to find honest opinions from those who owned or had used the case before. We also reviewed the specifications (features, price, design) and compared them to similar items. And the results are in — while most agree that it's not an absolutely necessary purchase (due to the price point), its many benefits make it perfect for the frequent flyer or long-term traveler, and may be worth the splurge.