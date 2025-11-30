Say Goodbye To The Slimy Plastic Bag, There's A Better Way To Travel With Bar Soap
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You've just arrived in a new destination after a lengthy flight, exhausted but excited. But when you grab your luggage off the carousel and open it, you discover that the inside is completely covered with mushy soap residue. The Ziploc you threw your bar into had a hole that you didn't notice — and now you're paying the price. Of course, there are some unexpected travel hacks for keeping your toiletries spill-free that you can try. But if you want to simply avoid the possibility of a disaster in your suitcase and say goodbye to slimy plastic bags forever, then try this better way of traveling with a bar of soap: Matador FlatPak Soap Bar Case.
Made of durable Cordura nylon, it's coated using Dry-Through technology, which makes it permeable but also leak-proof and waterproof. This allows you to place a wet bar of soap inside — and when you open it later, it will be completely dry. And the roll-top closure makes it easy to hang anywhere — just clip it around a handle, door hook, shower rod, or your backpack. It's adjustable, too, so as your soap gets smaller, so does the bag, fitting snugly around the bar no matter its size. Weighing less than half an ounce, this bag is ideal for ultra-light travelers as well.
The Islands team scoured dozens of reviews of this product on Amazon, Reddit, Instagram, YouTube, and more to find honest opinions from those who owned or had used the case before. We also reviewed the specifications (features, price, design) and compared them to similar items. And the results are in — while most agree that it's not an absolutely necessary purchase (due to the price point), its many benefits make it perfect for the frequent flyer or long-term traveler, and may be worth the splurge.
Is the Matador soap bar case right for you?
The first consideration is the price, which, as of this writing, is $13.95 on Amazon. While it's not a huge sum, it's pretty expensive for what's essentially a fancy Ziploc. As one Redditor noted on r/onebag, "I admittedly struggle to justify the need for it, especially since a ziploc bag pretty much does the same thing for a fraction of the price and weight." If you primarily stay in hotels, soap is one of the items you're probably packing unnecessarily, as most hotels include basic toiletries in their rooms. However, another Reddit user argued in the same thread, "The price to me is justified since it's lasted for a year already and seems to be holding up well ... there's less likelihood of me throwing it away like a ziploc bag." This environmental value is also worth noting, as it deters the purchasing of single-use plastic bags.
Another point to consider: Because of the case's material, your soap's fragrance will come through and can leave a scent in whatever bag it's packed in. But this may be a boon rather than a bane — bar soap is already used by some travelers as a clever hack for fresher scents in your luggage. If you've stuffed your suitcase full of sweaty clothes, you may welcome a perfume-y scent when you open it. However, there's an easy fix if you don't want everything you own smelling like strawberries or coconut — you simply stick your Matador soap bar case in your toiletries kit or another enclosed place. Problem solved.
So, is the Matador Soap Bar Case worth it? The answer depends on how thrifty you are, how much you hate gross soap scum, and how long you plan on traveling. But generally, reviewers say yes.