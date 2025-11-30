Anthony Bourdain Said 'The Greatest Place In The History Of The World' Is This California Bar
The late Anthony Bourdain made a career out of finding the best local restaurants when traveling around the world, and when he went to the "undisputed culinary capital" of America, San Francisco, he might have found the greatest, in his own words. In 2011, Bourdain headed to the Fairmont Hotel, just a 10-minute walk from Chinatown (between Nob Hill and Russian Hill), where he explored the Polynesian-themed restaurant, Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar. The interior of the Tonga Room was designed by a Hollywood set director, and if that doesn't scream "California," we don't know what does. In fact, Bourdain was so impressed by the Tiki huts, "bamboo" railings, and nautical details, that he called it "the greatest place in the history of the world" on his short visit-focused show "The Layover."
The establishment is an all-sensory experience. It has a cinematic "wow" factor, as they play rain-sounding audio and have "rain" falling from the ceiling into the pool located in the center of the restaurant. Said pool was actually the main swimming pool of the Fairmont hotel from 1929, until the hotel built around it in the 1940s, launching Tonga in 1945. With a historical touch to complement the ambient vibes of the establishment, the last piece of the puzzle that puts this bar above the rest is its quality food and beverage scene.
What people are loving at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar
Before Anthony Bourdain was a TV personality, he was an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan. So if the food isn't quality, it is unlikely he would position Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in such a positive light. However, his review was almost a decade ago. What are customers saying today? With over 2,300 Google reviews reviews, the clientele has rated it over four stars. On Tripadvisor, many critics praise their cocktails, ordering items such as the Mai Tai 1944 and the Dark n' Foggy. As far as food goes, visitors praise the Luau Bites, which are cured pork belly cubes with a sweet and tangy sauce, as a top starter. The Kalua Pork Sliders, served on sweet Hawaiian rolls with barbecue sauce, gives guests the island taste they've been searching for.
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is suitable for special occasions and other celebratory events, as the menu also accommodates large parties between 10-40 guests. This menu is priced between $89-119 per person. It comes with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert. Ultimately, the hotel's dining options make it accommodating for any tourist or local wanting to taste the savory-sweet menu items that Bourdain once did. And the consensus is clear: It's consistently lived up to its reputation in the last decade.
Want to see other San Fran options? Check out where one Islands writer takes her friends when they visit the Bay Area.