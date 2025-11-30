Anthony Bourdain Said 'The Greatest Place In The History Of The World' Is This California Bar

Before Anthony Bourdain was a TV personality, he was an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan. So if the food isn't quality, it is unlikely he would position Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in such a positive light. However, his review was almost a decade ago. What are customers saying today? With over 2,300 Google reviews reviews, the clientele has rated it over four stars. On Tripadvisor, many critics praise their cocktails, ordering items such as the Mai Tai 1944 and the Dark n' Foggy. As far as food goes, visitors praise the Luau Bites, which are cured pork belly cubes with a sweet and tangy sauce, as a top starter. The Kalua Pork Sliders, served on sweet Hawaiian rolls with barbecue sauce, gives guests the island taste they've been searching for.

Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is suitable for special occasions and other celebratory events, as the menu also accommodates large parties between 10-40 guests. This menu is priced between $89-119 per person. It comes with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert. Ultimately, the hotel's dining options make it accommodating for any tourist or local wanting to taste the savory-sweet menu items that Bourdain once did. And the consensus is clear: It's consistently lived up to its reputation in the last decade.

