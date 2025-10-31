5 Tastiest Restaurants I Always Take My Friends To When They Visit San Francisco
When I moved to the Bay Area in 2021, I had never visited San Francisco before. Boy, was I in for a foodie adventure. Best known as "SF" or "The City," San Francisco has been described as the culinary capital of the U.S. thanks to its delicious and diverse food scene, from fancy Michelin-starred restaurants to hole-in-the-wall establishments serving tasty burritos.
Whenever I have friends visit, I make sure they see the Golden Gate Bridge, perhaps the most iconic bridge in the world, and we always go out for food, as there are just so many amazing options here. It was quite difficult to narrow this list down to just five restaurants, but I managed to decide on these fan-favorites that always go down well with my mates. Fortunately, most of them are also close to other fun things to do in The City.
As SF is one of the world's most expensive cities, the food options can also be quite pricey, and I have avoided including super high-end options — I would be reluctant to ask friends to drop $300 on a meal. SF is very walkable, so this guide includes a lot of info about walking distances, but it is also possible to take various public transportation options or hail a cab or Uber.
Picaro, Mission District
Picaro is located in the Mission, a funky and eclectic district that also happens to be one of SF's oldest, with its origins dating back to the 1700s when Franciscan missionaries established Mission San Francisco de Asís. Since then, the Mission has evolved into a bustling multicultural community. It is one of the first areas I discovered in the city when I moved from the U.K., and it holds a special place in my heart. It can be chaotic and a bit rough around the edges, but in my view, it has some of the best and most affordable restaurants in SF.
One such restaurant is Picaro, which serves up a delectable selection of Spanish fare including tapas, paella, and jugs of ruby sangria. According to the Picaro website, it is San Francisco's first tapas restaurant, first established in 1982, and I can certainly attest to the fact that good Spanish restaurants are few and far between here. Some of my favorite dishes at Picaro include crispy patatas bravas, meatballs stuffed with saffron called albóndigas, and plump shrimp coated in punchy garlic butter. Meanwhile, the bread basket comes with a mouthwatering creamy red sauce.
The reason I love to bring my friends here, apart from the great food, is its lively atmosphere and excellent value, which is especially appreciated by my British friends, who tend to find the California pricing a bit overwhelming. I have been to Picaro many times, and it has never cost more than $40 per head (drinks included). What's more, it is easy to book tables for large groups in advance (Google reservations currently allow for up to 20 people), which means I can easily get all my local friends together to introduce them to my visiting ones.
Hazie's, Hayes Valley
I first discovered Hazie's with a friend after we went rollerblading at Golden Gate Park, SF's fabulous 1,017-acre park full of wildlife, museums, and gardens. We were enjoying a long stroll in the sunshine, found ourselves ready for a cocktail, and stopped for a quick drink at Anina at their outdoor patio. Realizing we were also pretty famished, we had a look at nearby restaurants, and this is how we found Hazie's. It's a bustling restaurant that resembles an upscale diner complete with vinyl booths and mishmash of arty posters adorning the walls.
The dinner menu is split up into shared plates and entrees. Admittedly, I have never managed to get further than the shared plates, as they are so delicious and perfect for nibbles with friends. Some of my personal favorites are the black truffle arancini and the ahi tuna poke on crispy wontons, which is fresh and zingy and comes in a generous portion. Entree options include duck carbonara and seared scallops served with dill-cucumber yogurt.
Hazie's is just a few blocks from The Painted Ladies, a beloved SF landmark showcasing a pretty row of pastel-hued homes, with the city's skyline twinkling in the background. Although "painted ladies" is technically a term for the style of Victorian architecture, it has become synonymous with the row of "seven sisters" overlooking Alamo Square Park. It's a perfect spot to take friends as the sun sets.
Cavaña, Mission Bay
One of the things I love about living in northern California is the warm, sunny climate. When the sun shines over San Francisco, I can see why it is considered among the best cities in the world. One of my favorite places to show off the views overlooking the bay is from the rooftop restaurant of Cavaña, which is on the top floor of the LUMA Hotel. If the weather is nice, settle down at a table on the terrace and take in the urban scenery. The menu here is inspired by the food of Central and South America. It's big on flavor and ideal for sharing.
I couldn't get enough of the Chicharron de Pollo: fried chicken thighs soaked in coriander crema, salsa macha, and herbed cucumber. For something a little lighter, we tucked into a plate of ceviche piled high with chili pepper rock cod and garnet yams. The drinks selection is almost as extensive as the food menu, with an Instagram-worthy array of colorful cocktails with some unusual ingredients such as cactus liqueur and lemongrass mezcal. Cavaña is also just a 10-minute walk to the Chase Center, so it's an ideal place to stop for a bite to eat before a concert or a Golden State Warriors NBA game.
House of Prime Rib, Nob Hill
House of Prime Rib is a legendary establishment in SF offering an old-school dining experience fit for a king. It is located in Nob Hill along Van Ness Avenue, and although it is not particularly close to any SF landmarks, it is worth an Uber for the atmosphere alone. As you arrive, you are greeted with bold red awnings and Tudor-style signage proclaiming the restaurant's 1949 origins. Inside is all hustle and bustle, as every night they potentially cater to hundreds of hungry people. The interior resembles a traditional English gentleman's club complete with fireplaces, wood-paneled walls, and red upholstery.
The menu at House of Prime Rib is small and mighty. There are several cuts of prime rib, all of which are accompanied by a salad bowl (that is mixed at the table by your server), potatoes, and Yorkshire pudding. The most magnificent cut is aptly named the King Henry VIII Cut, which is almost the size of a plate. I proudly tackled this cut once after a 30-mile cycle, and I couldn't move for about three hours afterwards. The atmosphere here is pretty casual, and I was also impressed that the extensive wine selection included some affordable options.
House of Prime Rib is on the slightly more expensive side of the SF dining scene, coming to about $100 per each head for a main and bottle of wine between four people, but it's worth every penny. It is a great place to bring friends just before they leave the city as a bit of a final hurrah. One important thing to note is that House of Prime Rib requires a reservation at least six months in advance, so try and book as soon as you know when your friends are visiting.
Garaje, SoMa
Garaje was an early discovery when I first moved to the States, and I have been bringing friends here ever since. It's not far from Union Square, where many hotels are located, so it is a great option to meet friends visiting from out of town. Located in the SoMa neighborhood, the Mexican restaurant has a slightly grungy, rock-and-roll vibe with old license plates and street signs tacked on to the walls. The bar serves a wide selection of beer including Belgian and local options. It can get busy here, but the staff are always smiley and friendly.
The food at Garaje is excellent, with a wide variety of tacos, burgers, and sandwiches. I am a big fan of the Baja Fish Taco with beer-battered tilapia, served with a generous dollop of jalapeño and pineapple salsa (which you can purchase by the bottle and take home). Garaje also specializes in zapatos, which are crispy riceless burritos stuffed with a tasty selection of fillings including crab cake, chorizo, and steak. Garaje is a great spot for a quick bite to eat before or after a Giants baseball game, as Oracle Park stadium is only a 10-minute walk away.