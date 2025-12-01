A Tucked-Away Brooklyn Neighborhood Is Famous Citywide For Its Dazzling Holiday Decorations
The Big Apple may be America's most visited destination during Thanksgiving, but there's no question that Christmas is king in New York City. Each year, the concrete jungle pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Bryant Park transforms into a unique winter village with exciting treats, shops, and activities. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is raised, and dazzling light displays blanket the city, including in Dyker Heights. Located in southwestern Brooklyn, this hidden suburban neighborhood near Staten Island has achieved citywide fame for going the extra mile when it comes to decorating for the holidays. Picture homes wrapped in vivid lights from top to bottom, accented with various Christmas inflatables and figurines.
The displays are beyond ornate, and in fact, Time Out believes that Dyker Heights has some of the best Christmas lights in NYC. With more than 400,000 annual visitors, it's perhaps not an exaggeration to call this seasonal New York attraction iconic. But how did it all come to be in the first place? According to an article published in The Wall Street Journal in 2023, the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights originated in the 1980s thanks to Lucy Spata, a local resident who wanted to spread holiday joy to her new neighborhood. However, as Tony Muia, owner of A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours, explained to BKMAG, "Lucy will tell you the reason she did it is because she felt bad for those people who are less fortunate and couldn't go to Rockefeller Center and experience the tree." Indeed, Spata sought to create an affordable yet memorable holiday activity, and that's what she did.
Make the most out of your Dyker Heights Christmas Lights experience
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights typically illuminate the Brooklyn neighborhood starting at the end of November. For the best displays, visitors should zero in on exploring 83rd to 86th Street, around 11th and 13th Avenues, not far from Dyker Beach Park. If you're wondering, Lucy Spata's home is on 84th Street, and she is known to start decorating as early as October. On that note, take a moment to appreciate all the effort that goes into creating these displays as you bask in the lavish sights and holiday joy. Some homeowners reportedly spend thousands on decorations and on their installation. This does not include the hefty electricity bill for keeping the lights on through early January.
However, there's more to the experience than viewing the glimmering glow emanating from Dyker Heights' homes. As one individual on Google explained, "There's carolers singing; fake snow falling; vendors offering hot chocolate." Plus, you could use this as an opportunity to discover what else Dyker Heights has to offer. In addition to strolling the neighborhood and delighting in the Christmas lights, you can plan to have a meal at one of Dyker Heights' local establishments, like Cavatappi NYC. The small Italian eatery flaunts a sleek black, white, and red theme and features a 4.7-star rating on Google and Yelp. A reviewer on the former platform wrote that it's "Perfectly located for dinner after viewing the Dyker Heights Christmas lights." You could also check out Tasty Pastry Shoppe. The bakery, which is closed on Mondays, offers holiday-themed goodies like cupcakes and gingerbread, adding to Dyker Heights' festive atmosphere.
Consider booking a tour of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
New York City is one of the ultimate destinations for a December travel bucket list, and fortunately for tourists, it has one of the best public transportation systems in the country. Given the sheer number of visitors, you may want to avoid driving to the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights. That said, you can reach Dyker Heights from other parts of the city using the subway. The closest station is 79th Street in neighboring Bensonhurst, located about a mile (or about a 20-minute walk) from the heart of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights. For reference, it takes under an hour to arrive at the 79th Street Station from Manhattan.
Alternatively, you could consider booking a guided tour. Although they can be costly, this could simplify the issue of transportation and allow you to enjoy the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights with individuals who are perhaps also experiencing them for the first time. Not to mention that you can be expected to be shown the best visual spectacles in the neighborhood. There are several tour operators to choose from, including the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Tour from Scatto a New York.
This particular excursion from this operator has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor and a Badge of Excellence on Viator. It hauls attendees in a bus to Dyker Heights from Manhattan, before dropping them off at Bryant Park. Another option is The Original Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights from A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours. This excursion departs and returns guests to Union Square. Featuring a 4.7-star rating on Tripadvisor, one reviewer also wrote that it was, "a wonderful memory for me and my best friend on our dream trip to New York at Christmas."