A Tucked-Away Brooklyn Neighborhood Is Famous Citywide For Its Dazzling Holiday Decorations

The Big Apple may be America's most visited destination during Thanksgiving, but there's no question that Christmas is king in New York City. Each year, the concrete jungle pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Bryant Park transforms into a unique winter village with exciting treats, shops, and activities. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is raised, and dazzling light displays blanket the city, including in Dyker Heights. Located in southwestern Brooklyn, this hidden suburban neighborhood near Staten Island has achieved citywide fame for going the extra mile when it comes to decorating for the holidays. Picture homes wrapped in vivid lights from top to bottom, accented with various Christmas inflatables and figurines.

The displays are beyond ornate, and in fact, Time Out believes that Dyker Heights has some of the best Christmas lights in NYC. With more than 400,000 annual visitors, it's perhaps not an exaggeration to call this seasonal New York attraction iconic. But how did it all come to be in the first place? According to an article published in The Wall Street Journal in 2023, the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights originated in the 1980s thanks to Lucy Spata, a local resident who wanted to spread holiday joy to her new neighborhood. However, as Tony Muia, owner of A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours, explained to BKMAG, "Lucy will tell you the reason she did it is because she felt bad for those people who are less fortunate and couldn't go to Rockefeller Center and experience the tree." Indeed, Spata sought to create an affordable yet memorable holiday activity, and that's what she did.