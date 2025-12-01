Hidden In Rocky Mountain National Park Is Colorado's Once-Thriving Boomtown That's Now A Secret Ghost Village

For the inquisitive minds and history buffs, Colorado has always possessed an insatiable allure. This is because of its fair share of abandoned mining settlements filled with crumbling buildings and dusty signboards, which have earned the nickname "ghost towns." While exploring the state, you can get blissfully lost in Chaffee County's ghost town, St. Elmo, one of the American West's best-preserved historic villages. Alternatively, you can visit Crystal City near Aspen, offering breathtaking mountain and waterfall views. However, if you'd like to witness an abandoned city that has almost completely gone back to nature, set a plan to explore the western reaches of Rocky Mountain National Park, where lies a nearly forgotten chapter of Colorado's mining history: Lulu City.

Lulu City's prospects seemed grand at its inception. According to the sign at the location, 200 people called this remote settlement home at its peak, and almost 40 houses were built for the residents. People moved to the town to mine silver and gold. The townsite also included several sawmills, a hotel for visitors, and a justice of the peace. Sadly, the town's decline happened only within a few years of its establishment. Lulu City was active between 1879 and 1884. Ultimately, harsh winters and mine closures in 1883 left the city almost abandoned. The city's post office was closed down in 1884, and within a year, the settlement was deserted by all.