Hidden In Rocky Mountain National Park Is Colorado's Once-Thriving Boomtown That's Now A Secret Ghost Village
For the inquisitive minds and history buffs, Colorado has always possessed an insatiable allure. This is because of its fair share of abandoned mining settlements filled with crumbling buildings and dusty signboards, which have earned the nickname "ghost towns." While exploring the state, you can get blissfully lost in Chaffee County's ghost town, St. Elmo, one of the American West's best-preserved historic villages. Alternatively, you can visit Crystal City near Aspen, offering breathtaking mountain and waterfall views. However, if you'd like to witness an abandoned city that has almost completely gone back to nature, set a plan to explore the western reaches of Rocky Mountain National Park, where lies a nearly forgotten chapter of Colorado's mining history: Lulu City.
Lulu City's prospects seemed grand at its inception. According to the sign at the location, 200 people called this remote settlement home at its peak, and almost 40 houses were built for the residents. People moved to the town to mine silver and gold. The townsite also included several sawmills, a hotel for visitors, and a justice of the peace. Sadly, the town's decline happened only within a few years of its establishment. Lulu City was active between 1879 and 1884. Ultimately, harsh winters and mine closures in 1883 left the city almost abandoned. The city's post office was closed down in 1884, and within a year, the settlement was deserted by all.
Planning your visit to this mountain time capsule
The journey to Lulu City begins at Colorado River Trailhead, located on Trail Ridge Road. This trailhead is the main access point to several trails of the northwest corner of Rocky Mountain National Park, a hidden gem for outdoor adventurers. The trailhead is accessible both from the Grand Lake Entrance and the Alpine Visitor Center. Visitors flying into the region typically arrive at Denver International Airport, located approximately 75 miles from the park. Per the National Park Service, Trail Ridge Road typically operates from Memorial Day through mid-October.
Once you reach the Colorado River Trailhead, the Lulu City area is about 3.7 miles away. About a mile before reaching Lulu City, you will come across the Shipler's Cabin area. The hike to Lulu City is generally a leisurely trek that's ideal for completing even with senior family members. The path mostly winds through moist, shady woodland, providing occasional glimpses of Shipler Mountain, especially near the Shipler Mine remnants. As you hike through, the trail remains wide and relatively flat for most of the journey. At the site of Lulu City, you'll discover a sign that documents the years the settlement was active and its population. While the site does not have any markers of human existence apart from a few wooden logs, the area is perfect to spend a day immersed in nature and appreciate the grandeur of the towering aspen trees all around.
Exploring Colorado River Trailhead and where to stay
After crossing Lulu City, if you're looking for a more challenging hike, follow a short, steep trail about 3 miles farther to Little Yellowstone Canyon, where sweeping views of the Colorado River valley unfold. Experienced travelers also recommend visiting Thunder Pass in the Never Summer Range while exploring the Colorado River Trail. From the top of the Thunder Pass, you can take in panoramic views of Rocky Mountain National Park and the breathtaking Never Summer Range, making the ascent truly rewarding.
To stay longer on this side of Rocky Mountain National Park, you can choose one of the accommodations near Grand Lake. One of the most popular stays is the historic Grand Lake Lodge, which has welcomed guests for over a century and offers a majestic view of the body of water. Additionally, the lodge's Mountainside Bungalows are also pet-friendly, so you can travel with your furry companions without having to worry about stringent hotel rules. However, dogs are not allowed on trails in Rocky Mountain National Park. Another highly-rated option for your stay is the Western Riviera Lakeside Lodging, which offers motel-style rooms overlooking the lake with stunning mountain scenery, located within walking distance of restaurants and shops.
When you're taking a break from outdoor adventures, the eclectic dining scene near Grand Lake will satiate your taste buds. You'll find everything from refined cuisine at The Historic Rapids Restaurant to laid-back comfort fare at local favorites. Among the top-rated spots on TripAdvisor, Sagebrush BBQ & Grill has been a beloved staple for over two decades, serving hearty ribs, juicy steaks, and its signature sweet cornbread. Nearby, One Love Rum Kitchen brings a touch of the tropics to the Rockies with its Caribbean-inspired cocktails and island-style dishes.