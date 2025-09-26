Hidden Near Aspen Is Colorado's Secret Ghost Town That Spotlights Incredible Mountain And Waterfall Views

Colorado is no stranger to abandoned mining towns. Nevadaville comes to mind, a purportedly haunted gold rush town that sprang to life in 1859, as does St. Elmo, an extremely well-preserved ghost town which is now a proper tourist site with a general store and walkable main strip. One abandoned mining town, Dunton Hot Springs, has even become a two-star Michelin luxury resort.

Crystal City is a different kind of ghost town altogether, one located deep in the Rockies via a roundabout, roughly 60-mile-long, countryside route from the closest notable town, Aspen. ATVs or 4WDs are your only bet for infiltrating the last 6 miles of road so rough and rocky it takes hours to navigate. While a handful of cabins around the ghost town center wait for private summer use, the centerpiece of it all is Crystal Mill, a widely photographed, riverside structure that's sadly come under assault from visiting vandals.

Crystal City, also just called Crystal, came to life in 1880. In a story that mirrors many other boom towns, its population swelled and shrank, reaching about 500 maximum and about zero by 1917. The centerpiece of the town was Crystal Mill, the now-famous structure that serves as many travelers' reason for visiting. Build in 1892, the mill was a three-part, technological powerhouse (compressor house, gear house, and penstock) that helped streamline the town's mining, but which fell out of use in 1917. Now, the rickety but photogenic mill stands atop a cliff ledge and waterfall, which when combined with the surrounding, forest-coated Rockies creates an irresistible allure for photographers — professional and Insta-amateur alike.