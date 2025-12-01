This Glass Cabin Perched High Above Pagosa Springs Offers Panoramic Mountain Views And Total Solitude

Denver, Aspen, and Boulder are the typical mountain metropolis cities you think of when planning a vacation to Colorado. However, down south, near the Colorado-New Mexico border, is a wildly underrated destination with tranquil hot springs and a varied selection of craft beer. Pagosa Springs, near the San Juan National Forest, is a retreat for travelers seeking an invigorating getaway that's peaceful and luxurious by nature. Perched high above it all, isolated on 22 acres, is a chic glass cabin with a modern interior and a breathtaking exterior.

The Airbnb – listing in the top 1% of homes on the site for its "ratings, reviews, and reliability" – is located just 1.5 miles outside of the city center, giving guests both quiet isolation and a vibrant community just a short drive away. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property has been attracting visitors on the rental site tenfold; it's even received a full five stars with more than 350 reviews.

Natural light peaks through the massive windows by day, and you can see a sky full of stars in the evening, which makes for the perfect bedtime ambiance. The primary room has a king bed with three single beds in the second bedroom, sleeping a total of five people. The living room is the ideal spot for company to gather, as it faces the kitchen. Here, you'll find a sleek, contemporary design where the wilderness meets elegance. The minimum stay is two nights, and the price ranges from $530+, depending on the time of year, but the view is priceless.