This Glass Cabin Perched High Above Pagosa Springs Offers Panoramic Mountain Views And Total Solitude
Denver, Aspen, and Boulder are the typical mountain metropolis cities you think of when planning a vacation to Colorado. However, down south, near the Colorado-New Mexico border, is a wildly underrated destination with tranquil hot springs and a varied selection of craft beer. Pagosa Springs, near the San Juan National Forest, is a retreat for travelers seeking an invigorating getaway that's peaceful and luxurious by nature. Perched high above it all, isolated on 22 acres, is a chic glass cabin with a modern interior and a breathtaking exterior.
The Airbnb – listing in the top 1% of homes on the site for its "ratings, reviews, and reliability" – is located just 1.5 miles outside of the city center, giving guests both quiet isolation and a vibrant community just a short drive away. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property has been attracting visitors on the rental site tenfold; it's even received a full five stars with more than 350 reviews.
Natural light peaks through the massive windows by day, and you can see a sky full of stars in the evening, which makes for the perfect bedtime ambiance. The primary room has a king bed with three single beds in the second bedroom, sleeping a total of five people. The living room is the ideal spot for company to gather, as it faces the kitchen. Here, you'll find a sleek, contemporary design where the wilderness meets elegance. The minimum stay is two nights, and the price ranges from $530+, depending on the time of year, but the view is priceless.
The exterior of the Pagosa Springs cabin property
The open-concept windows at this Pagosa Springs cabin invite visitors to step outside, and they can do so on a balcony that hangs over the cliff it's built on. Here, guests can get some fresh air and have a crisp glass of red wine with dramatic views of the San Juan National Forest in front of them. In the fall, you can see the vibrant foliage painting the mountain tops with hues of orange and burgundy, while in the winter, you'll see the peaks dressed in white powder. There's really not a bad time of year to reserve this rental; although, you'll need a 4WD or AWD vehicle in the winter months or good snow tires, according to the hosts.
The owners built a 1.15-mile hiking trail, which guests have reviewed as a highlight of their stay — even with the incline. At the entrance of the Airbnb, at the top of the mountain, you'll find a BBQ grill, as well, if you'd like to have a smoky, meaty home-cooked meal for your guests and yourself. While many hosts say customers make mistakes by not looking into the fine details of a rental, you can't make a mistake renting out this glass cabin.
Why Pagosa Springs is an underrated vacation destination
For your next vacation to the Centennial State, it's worth skipping over the popular and expensive tourist hotspots when you discover the south of Colorado. Pagarosa Springs has sun-drenched year-round seasons and ample activities that go beyond hiking and skiing. While you might never want to leave your rented cabin, during the day, the city is begging for you to explore all that it has to offer.
The San Juan National Forest (shown above), for example, is 1.8 million acres of alpine peaks, tree-dotted mountains, and serene river creeks. As per Tripadvisor, travelers rated this forest nearly five stars with rave reviews, calling it the "true hidden gem of Colorado." While the forest is just a short drive from the listing, you get sweeping views of the awe-inspiring mountains through the expansive windows 24 hours a day.
We mentioned there's no bad time to visit Pagosa Springs; however, if you had to choose one season, the town hosts a massive hot air balloon festival in September, called Colorfest Weekend. You can watch tons of hot air balloons take flight all at once, coloring the sky — so, fall might be your best bet to reserve that cabin.