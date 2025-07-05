Colorado's Wildly Underrated Adventure Destination Is A Mountain Town With Hot Springs And Craft Beer

The main attraction in Pagosa Springs sits at The Springs Resort, one of Colorado's best hot springs resorts. For many years, the Mother Spring has been an incredibly important natural resource, and with the advancement of technology, the town has found even more new ways to harness its impressive power. By building a community geothermal utility system, the town is able to use this unique energy source to heat public buildings, warm sidewalks in winter, and even support year-round farming through high-tech grow domes. After a spin around town, you'll likely spot one of these greenhouses, which use the springs' geothermal heat to grow food (even in the snowy months). It's a way to help ensure that the community has access to fresh produce throughout the year.

Even local beer is brewed with the help of geothermal power. At Riff Raff Brewing Company, co-founder Randy Schnose and his team harness the spring's heat to brew IPAs, lagers, and an assortment of other tasty ales inside its 120-year-old historic building. It's this kind of breakthrough sustainability and creativity in the use of the town's natural resources that truly makes a place like Pagosa Springs so special.

Between chef-forward eateries like Meander Riverside Eatery and the newly opened Wild Finch, the town's culinary offerings are a lot more luxe than you'd expect. Whether you're roaming through eclectic shops like Memory Lane and Antiques on Main, soaking in the springs, or grabbing a refreshment at Alley House Grille or Neon Mallard, this quaint mountain town is a place where innovation and charm come together as one.