Colorado's Wildly Underrated Adventure Destination Is A Mountain Town With Hot Springs And Craft Beer
Nestled in the foothills of the San Juan Mountains near the New Mexico border lies a little mountain town in Colorado that boasts its own special kind of magic. Though the town itself is rather small, it's super charming. With an eclectic downtown area peppered with quirky boutiques, antique stores, a couple of art galleries, and a collection of cool restaurants, Pagosa Springs is a more happening place than you'd expect. Throw in access to pristine hiking trails, alpine lakes, and the San Juan River, and you've got a pretty cool vacation destination.
Offbeat shops aside, the thing that truly sets Pagosa apart lies below ground. Really, deep below the ground. The Mother Spring, as they call it, is the Guinness World Record-certified deepest known hot spring on Earth. This geothermal aquifer is more than a mere tourist attraction; it's the literal heartbeat of the community. From a plethora of soaking pools to power systems that help local breweries brew beer, the springs fuel a little bit of everything here.
How Pagosa Springs uses a hot spring to bring life to the town
The main attraction in Pagosa Springs sits at The Springs Resort, one of Colorado's best hot springs resorts. For many years, the Mother Spring has been an incredibly important natural resource, and with the advancement of technology, the town has found even more new ways to harness its impressive power. By building a community geothermal utility system, the town is able to use this unique energy source to heat public buildings, warm sidewalks in winter, and even support year-round farming through high-tech grow domes. After a spin around town, you'll likely spot one of these greenhouses, which use the springs' geothermal heat to grow food (even in the snowy months). It's a way to help ensure that the community has access to fresh produce throughout the year.
Even local beer is brewed with the help of geothermal power. At Riff Raff Brewing Company, co-founder Randy Schnose and his team harness the spring's heat to brew IPAs, lagers, and an assortment of other tasty ales inside its 120-year-old historic building. It's this kind of breakthrough sustainability and creativity in the use of the town's natural resources that truly makes a place like Pagosa Springs so special.
Between chef-forward eateries like Meander Riverside Eatery and the newly opened Wild Finch, the town's culinary offerings are a lot more luxe than you'd expect. Whether you're roaming through eclectic shops like Memory Lane and Antiques on Main, soaking in the springs, or grabbing a refreshment at Alley House Grille or Neon Mallard, this quaint mountain town is a place where innovation and charm come together as one.
Outdoor adventures near Pagosa Springs
Beyond the hot springs, Pagosa is a total adventure destination. During warmer months, the San Juan River becomes a playground for tubing, rafting, and kayaking right through the town. Dozens of seriously stunning scenic trails wind through the 1.8 million-acre San Juan National Forest, with options ranging from creekside strolls to challenging alpine hikes. In the winter, Wolf Creek Ski Resort (which is just 24 miles away) offers up some of the state's best powder for skiing and snowboarding. No matter the season, there's no shortage of ways to soak, sweat, or explore. If you're looking for a destination that's equal parts self-care and spontaneous adventure, consider this your sign to take a trip to Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
To get to Pagosa Springs, visitors should fly into the airport in Durango, where you'll find otherworldly autumn views and fun festivals. Take a scenic one-hour drive through the stunning Colorado landscape, as renting a car is definitely our preferred method of transportation. If you're in the mood for a road trip, try Colorado's iconic hot springs loop for a truly unforgettable wellness adventure. In terms of lodging options, there are a few different options (though most lean towards rustic B&B vibes), but nothing beats The Springs Resort. Home to The Mother Spring, this property is located right on the banks of the San Juan River and boasts over 50 mineral-rich soaking pools of varying temperatures.