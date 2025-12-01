Georgia's Christmas Road Trip Is A Blue Ridge Journey Through Charming Mountain Towns

Anyone who's been to Helen, Georgia, knows that the under-the-radar mountain town looks straight out of a German fairytale. So it should come as no surprise that the village turns into a holiday wonderland each winter, its Bavarian-style architecture enlivened with decorations and a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree illuminating its riverside park. It's one of ten festive towns you can visit on a Christmas road trip around Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, following an itinerary suggested by the travel company Hidden Gems USA.

The Christmas Mountain Towns Road Trip begins in Blue Ridge, GA, where the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway runs show-stopping train rides through the mountains. The one-hour Holiday Express train has multiple departures on weekends, and tickets start at $43 per person. After a scenic railway excursion, begin the road trip to Ellijay (about 20 minutes), known as the "Apple Capital of Georgia," to stroll through the downtown and sample apple cider donuts.

Continue for about 50 minutes to Dahlonega, a historic gold mining city located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. During the holiday season, the Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration takes over the town with music, lights, and parades.