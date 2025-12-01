Georgia's Christmas Road Trip Is A Blue Ridge Journey Through Charming Mountain Towns
Anyone who's been to Helen, Georgia, knows that the under-the-radar mountain town looks straight out of a German fairytale. So it should come as no surprise that the village turns into a holiday wonderland each winter, its Bavarian-style architecture enlivened with decorations and a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree illuminating its riverside park. It's one of ten festive towns you can visit on a Christmas road trip around Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, following an itinerary suggested by the travel company Hidden Gems USA.
The Christmas Mountain Towns Road Trip begins in Blue Ridge, GA, where the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway runs show-stopping train rides through the mountains. The one-hour Holiday Express train has multiple departures on weekends, and tickets start at $43 per person. After a scenic railway excursion, begin the road trip to Ellijay (about 20 minutes), known as the "Apple Capital of Georgia," to stroll through the downtown and sample apple cider donuts.
Continue for about 50 minutes to Dahlonega, a historic gold mining city located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. During the holiday season, the Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration takes over the town with music, lights, and parades.
Holiday spirit along the Christmas Mountain Towns Road Trip
The next stop on the holiday road trip is the peaceful mountain town of Suches, about 30 minutes away along picturesque tree-lined roads. Then it's onward to the aforementioned village of Helen (about 40 minutes further), a place that's equally popular in the fall for its harvest festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations. The day after Thanksgiving, the Annual Lighting of the Village takes place at 5 p.m. The event kicks off a string of holiday events, including the German-style Helen Christmas Market and the Victorian Christmas celebration at the Hardman Farm State Historic Site.
The journey continues to Clayton, a serene mountain town about 45 minutes northeast of Helen. Go for a cappuccino at White Birch Provisions and admire the holiday lights and decorated storefronts before driving north a few minutes to Dillard, which is hosting the inaugural edition of the Dickens in Dillard Christmas Festival on December 13, 2025. Stop into the landmark Merry Christmas Shop, which has been in business for decades, to pick up a unique ornament for your tree.
Plan a holiday journey in Georgia
The last leg of the trip takes you to Hiawassee (about 45 minutes), where the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds come alive with the Mountain County Christmas in Lights show in the weeks leading up to Christmas (admission $9 per person, free for children under 12). Continue to Young Harris (15 minutes by car), where local vineyards are often decorated for Christmas.
Enjoy a glass of wine with mountain views at the Stone House Tasting Room at Crane Creek Vineyards, then finish the road trip with one more 15-minute drive to Blairsville. The town's annual Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting is set to take place on December 6, 2025, but the cozy town is decorated with pretty lights throughout the season. If you love Blairsville's mountain charm, check into the Paradise Hills Winery Resort & Spa (rooms from $184 per night), an elegant hotel with sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The entire Christmas Mountain Towns Road Trip is around 200 miles in length and would take just under five hours to complete if you didn't make any stops. Each town has its own venues for eating, drinking, shopping, and accommodations, but be sure to book well in advance on weekends, when lots of visitors descend on Georgia's scenic mountain towns for holiday merriment. Both Blue Ridge and Blairsville, the starting and ending points of the road trip, are just over a two-hour drive from Atlanta and its international airport.