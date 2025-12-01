Kansas' Walkable Downtown Shopping District Is A Picturesque Christmas Market With An Ice Rink
Holiday shopping can be stressful, but if you're perusing stores at the right location, it can actually be a magical experience. There's a shopping district in Kansas that comes alive during the winter season, with its tree-lined streets decked out in lights. You'll see all the boutique shops in the lush suburb of Leawood lit up with holiday magic, and store windows displaying festive Christmas decorations. But specifically, it's the Park Place shopping center that becomes a winter wonderland during the yuletide season, complete with a seasonal ice skating rink and a bustling holiday market.
While Park Place is already a popular upscale shopping hub year-round, there's something about this time of year that makes it extra special during the winter season. You'll pass visually stunning holiday displays, catch the smell of baked goods in the air, and browse a variety of stores offering everything from premium jewelry to luxury clothing – perfect for snagging a gift for friends and family. Plus, the area's walkability makes it easy to wander from shop to shop. Listed as the No. 1 thing to do in Leawood on TripAdvisor, Park Place is touted by reviewers as a good place to take a stroll.
Break up the monotony of shopping with a meal at delicious upscale eateries, such as 801 Chophouse, as you tackle the many stores in this downtown shopping area. Some retailers start the season off with sales and discounts, perfect for combating that gift list without making too big a dent in your wallet.
Shopping and festive activities at Park Place
If you're feeling adventurous, strap on your ice skates and head to The Ice, a small outdoor rink at Park Place, delighting the shopping district around wintertime. Whether you are here to practice your latest ice skating moves or just glide on the ice hoping you won't fall, the rink offers a charming backdrop for your winter shopping experience. Past visitors on Yelp appreciate the kind, attentive staff and say it's a fun activity for kids. However, it's worth noting that this isn't a full-size, permenant ice rink arena — it's a seasonal pop-up attraction — so it's a good idea to temper your expectations when it comes to ice quality and size.
Saturday is a great time to shop, since you can catch Santa strolling around the streets. You'll find charming storefronts, like Smitten Booktique and Dalia's Silver Lining, where you can find unique presents for your loved ones. Or satisfy your sweet tooth with a trip to Ice Cream Bae and order from its unique menu, where its love of breakfast cereal shines in each signature creation. (Who wouldn't want to mix Fruity Pebbles with vanilla ice cream?)
From shopping to indulging in Christmas treats, this shopping area has something for the whole family to enjoy. Ready for more holiday fun? The charming town of Lindsborg, known as "Little Sweden U.S.A," is just a few hours away.