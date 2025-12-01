Kansas' Walkable Downtown Shopping District Is A Picturesque Christmas Market With An Ice Rink

Holiday shopping can be stressful, but if you're perusing stores at the right location, it can actually be a magical experience. There's a shopping district in Kansas that comes alive during the winter season, with its tree-lined streets decked out in lights. You'll see all the boutique shops in the lush suburb of Leawood lit up with holiday magic, and store windows displaying festive Christmas decorations. But specifically, it's the Park Place shopping center that becomes a winter wonderland during the yuletide season, complete with a seasonal ice skating rink and a bustling holiday market.

While Park Place is already a popular upscale shopping hub year-round, there's something about this time of year that makes it extra special during the winter season. You'll pass visually stunning holiday displays, catch the smell of baked goods in the air, and browse a variety of stores offering everything from premium jewelry to luxury clothing – perfect for snagging a gift for friends and family. Plus, the area's walkability makes it easy to wander from shop to shop. Listed as the No. 1 thing to do in Leawood on TripAdvisor, Park Place is touted by reviewers as a good place to take a stroll.

Break up the monotony of shopping with a meal at delicious upscale eateries, such as 801 Chophouse, as you tackle the many stores in this downtown shopping area. Some retailers start the season off with sales and discounts, perfect for combating that gift list without making too big a dent in your wallet.