Kansas City's Upscale Suburb Blends Boutique Shops, Top Restaurants, And Trails Through Lush Parks

As far as Midwest cities go, Kansas City is one of the most unique. First, the fact that it spans both Kansas and Missouri makes it a one-of-a-kind destination. Second, the city is huge, with a population of over 2.2 million in the broader KC Metro area. With so much "city" to explore, it's no wonder that Kansas City is full of hidden gems, like the upscale suburban city of Leawood.

Located due south of West Port, the artsy Kansas City district dubbed the "Mother of KC," Leawood is a remarkable place and perfect for your next vacation. First, it offers a wide variety of shopping opportunities to fit any budget, with spots like Town Center Plaza leading the way for self-described shopaholics. Next, Leawood is full of incredible restaurants, including some of the best barbecue in the Midwest. After all, Kansas City is known for being the barbecue and beer capital of the region, and you don't have to venture outside of Leawood to sample so many fabulous flavors.

Finally, Leawood takes its green spaces seriously, with some of the most gorgeous parks in the entire metro area. So, after a long day of shopping and eating, you can unwind by walking along the lush trails. Are you ready to book a flight yet? Let's discover what's waiting for you in Leawood.