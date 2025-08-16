'Little Sweden USA' Is A Kansas Gem With Charming Inns, Folk Art, Dala Horses, And Year-Round Festivals

Lingonberry waffles, smörgåsbord, and brightly colored Dala horses — Scandi fans don't have to travel to Sweden to experience the delightful custom of Fika. Lindsborg, Kansas was founded by Swedes in 1868, and it remains a core part of the town's identity. More than a million Swedes emigrated to the US between 1850 and 1950, and Lindsborg aims to continually celebrate that Swedish-American heritage.

Dubbing itself "Little Sweden, U.S.A.," Lindsborg proudly greets visitors with a sign that reads, "Välkommen" – the Swedish word for "welcome." The town also celebrates the Midsummer festival and the Swedish Christmas tradition of candlelit Santa Lucia. Every other year, Lindsborg hosts Svensk Hyllningsfest, a grand festival of all things Swedish.

If you want to bundle your Swedish curiosities in with more souvenirs from The Sunflower State, then you'll be pleased to hear that Lindsborg is only about a two hour drive west of Topeka, the state capital, recently ranked as one of the best cities to retire to, and an hour north of Wichita, a wildly-underrated and bustling city hub.