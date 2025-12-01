5 Affordable Travel Finds From Oprah's Favorite Things 2025
The holiday season is for family gatherings, making merry, and of course, "Oprah's Favorite Things." A tradition since 1996, it was once a mainstay on the iconic host's eponymous TV show and has since become a cultural phenomenon. It's evolved to be "the" gift-giving guide for many, and with good reason. Put simply, Oprah and her team have a knack for knowing what people want. Oprah's favorite things, published on Oprah Daily, tend to offer a blend of high-end goods (she is, after all, a billionaire who once owned a home on Fisher Island, one of the country's most expensive zip codes), as well as practical yet reasonably priced items — especially for travelers.
The 2025 list, which, according to CNN, boasts 112 items, is no different. Islands has gone through Oprah's Favorite Things 2025 List and picked out five affordable travel finds for $100 or less. Treat yourself or the avid jet setter in your life to one or more of these selections this holiday season. Who knows, you might just discover something that will improve your travels.
Protect your styling essentials with KUSSHI's Hair Tools Bag
Blow dryers, flat irons, and curlers can be extremely expensive. Take, for example, the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ Multi-Styler and Dryer. It was included on Oprah's Favorite Things 2025 List and is priced at an eye-watering $749.99. Needless to say, you want to make sure your styling essentials are safe and sound while you travel. That's where the Hair Tools Bag from KUSSHI comes in.
Available on Amazon for $89 in two different color combos (black/pink and mauve/stone), it's made with neoprene and features enough storage for all your styling essentials. What's more, the Hair Tools Bag has a duffel-like silhouette and is designed to withstand temperatures up to 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, you can use it to safely set down your items without worrying about damaging surfaces, such as a bathroom countertop. And if you get it dirty, don't worry — it's machine washable.
"The craftsmanship is excellent, and I love supporting a women-founded brand. No more worrying about transporting my hot tools or them damaging my luggage," wrote a reviewer on Amazon. A note for readers: keep in mind that in 2025, TSA banned cordless hair tools in checked bags.
Keep devices powered with the Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Charger
Bringing all your cables for your various electronics while you travel can get messy and, quite frankly, annoying. The last thing you want to do after a flight is to unravel a heap of jumbled wires. However, a secret to packing all of your chargers with no tangles is to invest in a gadget like the Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Charger. This circular device is compatible with several products from Apple, Samsung, Google, and other brands, per Satechi's website. Not only will the Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Charger keep you organized, but it will also rapidly power your belongings while doing so.
As it's foldable and only weighs a little over 5 ounces, it won't take up any more space than a traditional charger — in fact, it might even take up less. The Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Charger is available in three colors (black, desert rose, and sand) and retails for $99.99 on Amazon, where it has a four-star rating. A review on the platform reads, "I love taking this compact charger with me when I travel because it can fit in any little pocket. It does work well and so far has not failed me."
The Bagsmart Crush Toiletry Bag is spacious and stylish
Tired of cramming all your skincare, beauty, and grooming products in a bag that's way too small? Or perhaps you've been forced to pack everything in multiple cases. If so, the Bagsmart Crush Toiletry Bag is for you. The sleek puffy-style bag has multiple compartments. This includes two pockets that allow you to store your bottles upright and pockets with straps to hold makeup brushes. Best of all, it has a price tag of less than $40 on Amazon (the cost depends on the color).
Offered in an assortment of pastels, neutrals, and vivid hues, this is a gift that most travelers can appreciate. The Bagsmart Crush Toiletry Bag features over 2,000 reviews on Amazon and has an overall rating of 4.8, with customer after customer raving about its roomy capacity. "The wide-open design is a game changer! I could easily see and access all my toiletries without digging around. There's more than enough space for everything ..." remarked one reviewer. However, this product is on the larger side, so consider that it may take up a bit of room in your carry-on bag.
Simplify your makeup routine with Laura Geller Glam on the Go Face + Eye Palettes
Have you been guilty of overpacking makeup when traveling? There's often so much to bring with so little space. That said, Laura Geller Glam on the Go Face + Eye Palettes may be exactly what you need to simplify and even enhance your makeup routine on your next getaway. It comes with three mini palettes that provide three different neutral-toned looks for travelers: Morning Rush, Weekend Warrior, and After Hours.
Each is small enough to fit in a purse — perfect for touch-ups — and includes a blush and eyeshadows with a base, crease, and lid shade. In other words, it takes the guesswork out of getting glam. "If you're looking for something compact to take out of town for day and evening looks these are perfect," describes one reviewer on Amazon.
According to Laura Geller's website, the Glam on the Go Face + Eye Palettes are designed for all skin tones and are especially ideal for mature skin. At the time of this writing, you can get this product for $27.30 on Amazon (the original price was $39).
Pack your sunnies and more in the MYTAGALONGS Double Eyeglass Case
The right sunglasses can complete any outfit and are a small touch that can help you feel your best while on vacation. But if you want to bring a second pair or if you require prescription glasses, traveling with multiple bulky cases can be a hassle. To keep your eyewear packing to a minimum, opt for the MYTAGALONGS Double Eyeglass Case. This small neoprene bag has two zippers where you can conveniently and efficiently keep two of your favorite pairs while you're on the go.
You could also use it to discreetly hide cash, credit cards, you name it, on your travels. "The inside is soft and keeps my glasses from getting scratched. Honestly, it's one of those little things that makes life easier. Totally recommend it," gushed a reviewer on Amazon, where you can purchase this product for $15, making it one of the most budget-friendly items on Oprah's Favorite Things 2025 List.
Keep in mind that MYTAGALONGS's website offers a wider range of colors and designs than Amazon does. Moreover, you can find it for a few dollars less at retailers like DSW and Nordstrom Rack.
Methodology
