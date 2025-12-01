5 Affordable Travel Finds From Oprah's Favorite Things 2025

Blow dryers, flat irons, and curlers can be extremely expensive. Take, for example, the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ Multi-Styler and Dryer. It was included on Oprah's Favorite Things 2025 List and is priced at an eye-watering $749.99. Needless to say, you want to make sure your styling essentials are safe and sound while you travel. That's where the Hair Tools Bag from KUSSHI comes in.

Available on Amazon for $89 in two different color combos (black/pink and mauve/stone), it's made with neoprene and features enough storage for all your styling essentials. What's more, the Hair Tools Bag has a duffel-like silhouette and is designed to withstand temperatures up to 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, you can use it to safely set down your items without worrying about damaging surfaces, such as a bathroom countertop. And if you get it dirty, don't worry — it's machine washable.

"The craftsmanship is excellent, and I love supporting a women-founded brand. No more worrying about transporting my hot tools or them damaging my luggage," wrote a reviewer on Amazon. A note for readers: keep in mind that in 2025, TSA banned cordless hair tools in checked bags.