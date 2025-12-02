Fort Lauderdale's Most Unlikely Tourist Attraction Is A Shop You Have To See To Believe
People head to canal-filled Fort Lauderdale for sunny beaches and seaside recreation, making it one of the more popular tourist destinations in Florida. Venturing out to one of its friendliest suburbs, Lighthouse Point, offers less crowded beaches than the usual hotspots. But there's something more than sunshine and beaches that draws visitors to the area. Old Florida Book Shop is an attraction for those who appreciate an antique bookstore ambiance. Nestled 5 miles south of the Fort Lauderdale metropolis in Dania Beach, you'll find this peculiar bookstore brimming with literature, as far as the eye can see.
Though the shop is located in an unassuming shopping mall, as soon as you enter, you'll be mesmerized by what's inside. A bibliophile's dream, the bookstore is covered with wooden bookcases, lined with treasures from floor to ceiling. The old academia aesthetic is strong in this exquisite library, which covers just about any subject one can imagine. The store is home to thousands of books and antique manuscripts of various subjects, as well as a collection of vintage maps and literary works.
Aside from the menagerie of books and other merchandise, the decor is absolutely whimsical. The shop is decorated with vintage clocks, rustic globes, and statuettes in a space reminiscent of an old university library. The scent of antique paper fills the air, complementing the retro lamps and model ships sitting on the shelves. It's a welcoming vibe for those who appreciate literature and the magic of vintage books.
You'll find a collection of antique literature at Old Florida Book Shop
Old Florida Book Shop is a true gem, a place where avid readers can score unique finds and classic literary works. The shop is owned by William Chrisant, an academic scholar of history who appreciates books as incredibly important artifacts that carry wisdom through the ages. His love of books and passion for the ancient world has grown into the incredible collection we see today and an immense desire to share it with others. Visitors can discover rare books and maps they might need for a research project or find the missing volume that completes their collection. As you might have guessed, with its plethora of antique books and special editions, this is a coveted spot for book collectors.
Photography enthusiasts and videographers have also taken a liking to this highly photogenic shop, evidenced by its popularity on social media. The place has become so popular among amateur photographers, you can even schedule a photoshoot on the premises. These viral social media posts and word of mouth have been so effective, they've transformed the bookstore's main customer demographic base from older men to women under thirty.
Old Florida Book Shop is quite the hotspot among locals and travelers who have discovered its existence. You don't have to be an avid literary scholar to enjoy the relaxing vibes of this inviting bookstore, either. Lots of folks come to relax (Dania Beach is a great place to visit if you want to avoid crowds, after all), pass the time, and soak in its moody academic ambiance. And, in addition to the incredible collection of antique books and rare works, there's even a resident bookstore cat who brings smiles to those who cross paths with him while perusing the shelves.