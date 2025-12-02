Fort Lauderdale's Most Unlikely Tourist Attraction Is A Shop You Have To See To Believe

People head to canal-filled Fort Lauderdale for sunny beaches and seaside recreation, making it one of the more popular tourist destinations in Florida. Venturing out to one of its friendliest suburbs, Lighthouse Point, offers less crowded beaches than the usual hotspots. But there's something more than sunshine and beaches that draws visitors to the area. Old Florida Book Shop is an attraction for those who appreciate an antique bookstore ambiance. Nestled 5 miles south of the Fort Lauderdale metropolis in Dania Beach, you'll find this peculiar bookstore brimming with literature, as far as the eye can see.

Though the shop is located in an unassuming shopping mall, as soon as you enter, you'll be mesmerized by what's inside. A bibliophile's dream, the bookstore is covered with wooden bookcases, lined with treasures from floor to ceiling. The old academia aesthetic is strong in this exquisite library, which covers just about any subject one can imagine. The store is home to thousands of books and antique manuscripts of various subjects, as well as a collection of vintage maps and literary works.

Aside from the menagerie of books and other merchandise, the decor is absolutely whimsical. The shop is decorated with vintage clocks, rustic globes, and statuettes in a space reminiscent of an old university library. The scent of antique paper fills the air, complementing the retro lamps and model ships sitting on the shelves. It's a welcoming vibe for those who appreciate literature and the magic of vintage books.