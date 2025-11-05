Fort Lauderdale's Coastal Suburb With Less-Crowded Beaches Is One Of Florida's Friendliest

Just 13 miles north of the artsy and canal-filled town of Fort Lauderdale lies a serene paradise known as Lighthouse Point. This suburb sits just north of the iconic Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse, which it is named after, an unmistakable landmark along the Florida shore. Lighthouse Point is a gorgeous destination to visit, with far fewer crowds than Fort Lauderdale's beach and Las Olas. With a plethora of outdoor adventures available, visitors can charter a fishing boat, go snorkeling, or take a romantic dinner cruise at sunset in this friendly seaside town.

There's live music in local bars, and plenty of great food and entertainment within the town. Residents live in a safe community with low crime rates, ideal for raising children. Many residents own a boat and belong to the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, a family-friendly organization with luxurious amenities, including access to the clubhouse, pool, restaurants, and a plethora of exciting social events.

Its location on the Intracoastal makes it a popular destination for vacationers, close to beaches and plenty of water access. It's not unusual to see people frolicking on the water on jet skis, water skis, or wakeboards. Tourists come for the fishing, boating, and fresh seafood, while locals enjoy the laid-back lifestyle and quiet ambiance. Though conveniently located along U.S. Interstate 1, it retains its quiet, Old Florida feel. Driving along its peaceful neighborhoods, you'll see condominiums near the water and luxurious family homes. Some folks own timeshares or seasonal residences, while others live in Lighthouse Point year-round.