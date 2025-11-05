Fort Lauderdale's Coastal Suburb With Less-Crowded Beaches Is One Of Florida's Friendliest
Just 13 miles north of the artsy and canal-filled town of Fort Lauderdale lies a serene paradise known as Lighthouse Point. This suburb sits just north of the iconic Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse, which it is named after, an unmistakable landmark along the Florida shore. Lighthouse Point is a gorgeous destination to visit, with far fewer crowds than Fort Lauderdale's beach and Las Olas. With a plethora of outdoor adventures available, visitors can charter a fishing boat, go snorkeling, or take a romantic dinner cruise at sunset in this friendly seaside town.
There's live music in local bars, and plenty of great food and entertainment within the town. Residents live in a safe community with low crime rates, ideal for raising children. Many residents own a boat and belong to the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, a family-friendly organization with luxurious amenities, including access to the clubhouse, pool, restaurants, and a plethora of exciting social events.
Its location on the Intracoastal makes it a popular destination for vacationers, close to beaches and plenty of water access. It's not unusual to see people frolicking on the water on jet skis, water skis, or wakeboards. Tourists come for the fishing, boating, and fresh seafood, while locals enjoy the laid-back lifestyle and quiet ambiance. Though conveniently located along U.S. Interstate 1, it retains its quiet, Old Florida feel. Driving along its peaceful neighborhoods, you'll see condominiums near the water and luxurious family homes. Some folks own timeshares or seasonal residences, while others live in Lighthouse Point year-round.
Immerse yourself in a natural beachside paradise
Lighthouse Point is a fairly small city, with just 10,463 residents in 2023. Tree-lined streets adorn this walkable neighborhood, and gorgeous natural areas abound. Out of the underrated city parks outside Fort Lauderdale, this suburb has one of the loveliest escapes. DeGroff Park is a beautiful 3-acre park overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Locals come to this wonderful spot for fishing and swimming, with manatees sometimes making an appearance as well. The park is full of pristine beauty, with little more than walking paths, making it an ideal spot for communing with nature. You can set up camp at the sandy area by the water, perfect for a beach picnic. Paddleboarding is popular here, but you might have to share the water with massive yachts floating by, so use caution.
Dan Witt Park is a scenic neighborhood park on the west side of town, featuring picnic tables and sports courts. Smaller green spaces, like Staton Park and Wayne's Park, provide a charming stop for residents on their daily walks. Frank McDonough Park offers plenty of space for outdoor recreation, various ball courts, and a covered playground area for kids.
Although beaches in Lighthouse Point and Hillsboro Beach are mostly private, there is beach access at Hillsboro Inlet and Pompano Beach. Visitors can tour the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse, but it has to be booked in advance and only occurs once a month. There is usually a wait of over an hour, but the views are spectacular. Visitors can see the lighthouse from Pompano Beach, and there is a quaint museum across the inlet, in case you want to dive deeper into its history.
A welcoming town with fun hangouts
A wonderful thing about Lighthouse Point is that you have quick access to larger cities, like Boca Raton, but you still feel like you're in your own little nook, with unique local hotspots. A cool cigar bar featuring deliciously crafted cocktails is The Social Club & Lounge. Come play darts, arcade games, and billiards at this amazingly swanky establishment after a day of fishing on the boat. Packy's Sports Pub & Grill is a classic neighborhood spot for Irish cuisine, live music, and excellent drinks. This local hangout has pool tables, dart boards, and several televisions for game-day patrons.
A popular local eatery is Papa's Raw Bar, perfect for dinner or happy hour drinks. Guests can enjoy a full bar with signature cocktails, such as the Vibin' Mojito, and the freshest seafood. The Stonie Rangoons and Blackened Sword Bites are great for sharing, and the Oysters Rockefeller will knock your socks off with every bite. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of sushi rolls and fresh catch entrees, as well as decadent desserts. Whether on a date or just living it up on your vacation, Papa's will offer an unforgettable dining experience. Bonefish Mac's is another place to please your palate, offering hearty dinner entrees, such as grilled salmon, Cajun Cay Pasta, and baby back ribs.
If you want an exclusive dining experience, visit Cap's Place, only accessible by boat. Cap's was a casino and speakeasy in the 1920s and is now a delicious restaurant for visitors to enjoy. This historic dining establishment has served Winston Churchill, Al Capone, and George Harrison, among other famous figures. Guests are encouraged to book reservations in advance.