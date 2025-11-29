Orlando's 5 Most Charming Flower Shops With Custom Bouquets For Any Occasion
While the language of flowers has faded from its glory days in the Victorian era, flowers are still a thrilling gift to give and receive, especially in Orlando, America's "Happiest Holiday Destination." From special occasions like Valentine's Day and anniversaries to get-well wishes, a custom flower bouquet can be just the thing to make your loved one smile. But really, you don't need a reason to pick up some blossoms for that special person in your life. If you're in the Orlando, Florida area, fortunately, there are plenty of great flower shops to choose from to make your custom bouquet stand out.
These five flower shops all shine in their own ways, but they do have a few things in common. They prioritize high-quality flowers that are fresh and well-maintained, and they also offer a variety of flowers and design extras, so your custom bouquet is sure to have a unique and creative look. Ultimately, this top-five list was carefully curated to represent a variety of floral services among Google's highest-rated shops in the area. Without further ado, here are the top five flower shops in Orlando.
Flowers By Lesley for weddings or events
For custom flowers for your wedding or other event, don't overlook Flowers By Lesley. Lesley has been bringing Orlando-area weddings to life with her vibrant florals for 18 years. Customers praise her creative arrangements and attention to detail, with one reviewer on WeddingWire noting, "She made my flower dream come true." With five out of five stars and nine "Best of Weddings" awards on The Knot, Lesley is a popular choice for floral arrangements in Orlando, from micro-destination weddings to huge extravaganzas at Florida's best wedding venues.
While she primarily focuses on weddings, Lesley is happy to provide custom florals for corporate or social events. Receiving your flowers starts with a one-on-one consultation, according to WeddingWire, where Lesley can help guide you through your vision. Steps might include a visit to your venue to ensure that your floral design matches the space, and she also takes care of the setup and teardown.
Le Bouquet Fleurs for luxury bouquets
Le Bouquet Fleurs is a luxury flower boutique that specializes in elegant Parisian-style hat box bouquets that are perfect for a romantic Florida island getaway. In addition to more traditional designs, Le Bouquet also offers custom mixed arrangements as well as custom basket bouquets. These flowers will last longer since the venue imports its flowers from local farms, which bypasses involvement with any third-party wholesalers. If you want your flowers to last up to three years, Le Boquet offers a variety of everlasting rose bouquets.
Their showroom is in the center of Orlando, so it's easy to pick up your custom bouquet. However, if you would like your flowers delivered, that won't be a problem, either. Le Bouquet Fleurs delivers up to 25 miles from its showroom, serving areas like Winter Park, Maitland, Lake Mary, Ocoee, Windermere, Winter Garden, and more. Your loved one will open the door to a well-dressed, white-gloved delivery person, who will offer you compliments and well wishes with a smile. This dedication to presentation and service has earned the store a five-star rating on Google, across over 970 reviews. "The order [I] received ... was simply spectacular," writes one reviewer. "From first contact to confirmation of delivery was excellent."
Classic Blooms for variety
Classic Blooms is a family-owned flower shop that offers custom arrangements in the Orlando area. This boutique offers a bit more of a customized experience, although its ability to fulfill requests depends on seasonal availability. The good news is that each customized bouquet is unique, so your loved one is sure to receive something special. Custom orders can include extras like balloons, gems, chocolates, and even a stuffed animal, depending on the package you choose. Order online, or you can call in.
Alternatively, Classic Blooms also has a selection of seasonal and best-selling floral designs in rustic baskets, elegant vases, and modern boxes. Delivery comes with an extra fee, but the shop offers same-day delivery any day of the week, as well as service to all local funeral homes and hospitals. Reviews listed on the website praise the venue for its quick service with gorgeous results, with some even claiming that Classic Blooms is their "go-to flower shop." With an emphasis on high quality, it's no wonder that this shop has a 4.8-star rating among 41 reviews on Google as of this writing.
Edgewood Flowers for creativity
If you want to support a female, family-owned business, look no further than Edgewood Flowers. Cindy, Lily, and Stacy are a mother-and-daughter trio who serve the Orlando area. If you know exactly what you want, custom arrangements can be created with your color and flower preference, or you can let Cindy work her magic. Their shop is located along Orange Avenue, right by Cypress Grove Park, but if you can't pick up your bouquet, delivery is also available.
Edgewood Flowers has a 4.9-star rating on Google with over 267 reviews that are full of bright images and words of thanks for Cindy and her team. Reviewers often mention that these arrangements are "above and beyond" what they asked for, with top-notch service and reliable deliveries. "Top notch service from the phone call to delivery ... this floral shop is definitely one to trust with your special occasion," one Google reviewer wrote. When visiting the shop in person, make sure to say hi to their two shop dogs, Bishop and JJay.
Andrea's Flowers Orlando for dependable delivery
Another custom flower shop in Orlando is Andrea's Flowers. A family-run business, it has been in operation for seven years, specializing in one-of-a-kind fresh flower arrangements. Andrea's Flowers offers same-day delivery if the order is placed before 5 p.m., but the delivery fee will vary based on the distance to your loved one's home, hospital, business, or venue. When you check out, you'll be asked for an address and delivery notes, where you can write any other specific instructions.
With a 4.8-star rating on Google across over 390 reviews, customers note that Andrea's Flowers in Orlando is a standout for excellent service. "I stopped by this flower shop right as they were closing," wrote one reviewer on Google. "But they still welcomed me with a smile and were incredibly kind. They put together a beautiful custom bouquet, and I couldn't be happier with the result and their great service!"
Methodology
These five charming flower shops offering customized bouquets were selected based on their location in or proximity to Orlando, a high volume of high ratings on Google, and their online presence. Shops were initially pulled from Google Maps, with the final ranking consisting of florists specializing in different areas and rated highly among customers in their respective target markets.