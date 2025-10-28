America's 'Happiest Holiday Destination' Is A Southern City With Green Spaces, Sun, And Walkability

When planning a vacation, it's not a bad idea to pick a destination that is statistically likely to make you happy. Tropical climates tend to be good spots to improve your well-being, and the United States is filled with places like North Carolina's oldest and happiest coastal towns of Southport. But one destination in particular tops the list as the happiest holiday destination in America, and it shouldn't come as a surprise.

After comparing over 40 popular travel destinations that have proven to trigger the body's happy hormones (serotonin, dopamine, endorphins), BookRetreats.com determined Orlando, Florida, to be the happiest holiday destination in the U.S. in its 2025 Holiday Happiness Index. It's hard to ignore the fact that theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios Florida can help cheer up any visitor, as both parks are designed to help guests experience an array of exciting experiences. Disney World's visitors can choose from various rides and shows featured in parks like EPCOT and Animal Kingdom, while Universal Studios Florida is home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as some of the best movie-themed rollercoasters the country has to offer. But Orlando is filled with incredible things to do other than visiting Disney World, and there are many ways the city can bring you joy aside from spotting Mickey Mouse.

While Orlando is perhaps most famous for its theme parks, the city has many other features that help contribute to making folks happy. A few of these features include green spaces like Lake Eola Park and Leu Gardens, and the region's subtropical climate. If you want to visit Orlando, your best bet is to hop a flight directly to Orlando International Airport (MCO).