America's 'Happiest Holiday Destination' Is A Southern City With Green Spaces, Sun, And Walkability
When planning a vacation, it's not a bad idea to pick a destination that is statistically likely to make you happy. Tropical climates tend to be good spots to improve your well-being, and the United States is filled with places like North Carolina's oldest and happiest coastal towns of Southport. But one destination in particular tops the list as the happiest holiday destination in America, and it shouldn't come as a surprise.
After comparing over 40 popular travel destinations that have proven to trigger the body's happy hormones (serotonin, dopamine, endorphins), BookRetreats.com determined Orlando, Florida, to be the happiest holiday destination in the U.S. in its 2025 Holiday Happiness Index. It's hard to ignore the fact that theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios Florida can help cheer up any visitor, as both parks are designed to help guests experience an array of exciting experiences. Disney World's visitors can choose from various rides and shows featured in parks like EPCOT and Animal Kingdom, while Universal Studios Florida is home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as some of the best movie-themed rollercoasters the country has to offer. But Orlando is filled with incredible things to do other than visiting Disney World, and there are many ways the city can bring you joy aside from spotting Mickey Mouse.
While Orlando is perhaps most famous for its theme parks, the city has many other features that help contribute to making folks happy. A few of these features include green spaces like Lake Eola Park and Leu Gardens, and the region's subtropical climate. If you want to visit Orlando, your best bet is to hop a flight directly to Orlando International Airport (MCO).
Green spaces to explore in Orlando, Florida
For those craving greenery, Orlando has plenty of it. Choose from areas like the underrated Orlando suburb of Gotha, with a tropical garden and small town charms, and even downtown Orlando. Lake Eola Park is a scenic spot that offers visitors the chance to walk along a picturesque 0.9-mile paved loop around a lake. Ranked by Tripadvisor as the 31st best thing to do in Orlando, the park also has paddle boats in the shape of swans that you can rent, beautiful flower beds, and a lovely view of Orlando's skyline. Visitors can also check out a concert or play at the Walt Disney Amphitheater or enjoy the various birds that inhabit the park. Another green space that will surely raise your happiness levels is Leu Gardens, a 50-acre botanical escape filled with lush greenery and diverse plant life that would excite any nature lover. Founded in 1936 by businessman and horticulture-lover Harry P. Leu, the destination became a place where visitors could explore 50 acres of gardens and 15,500 botanical specimens, which include an edible garden, an herb collection, and a bamboo collection.
Orlando is also great for its walkability. Pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, including Downtown Orlando, Thornton Park, and Lake Eola Heights, are perfect for those looking to go without a car. Each neighborhood is loaded with a plethora of restaurants, coffee shops, and other attractions that are in close proximity to one another. Realtor Maria Navarro gives Downtown Orlando a walking score of 84 out of 100 based on streets like Orange Avenue, Church Street, and Magnolia Avenue, which are all places with plenty of activities to choose from, including farmer's markets and concerts.
Where to eat and where to stay in Orando
If you're looking for great places to eat in Orlando, you can choose from an array of options. Norman's Orlando is a fine‑dining destination that blends Latin‑Caribbean influences with an upscale presentation, with menu options that include everything from sea scallops to chicken breast to vegetarian paella. What makes Norman's so particularly charming is their event offerings, which include wine Wednesdays, all-night happy hours on Thursdays, and live music every Friday night. Ranked by Tripadvisor as the number one restaurant in Orlando, the Melting Pot is another excellent choice for dining out. This fondue joint serves up high-quality meals with a dinner menu that includes delicious melted cheeses, artisan bread, fresh fruit, veggies, and a variety of desserts.
If you want to stay the night in Orlando, the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando — Disney Springs Area is a great choice. In addition to being just 1.8 miles away from Disney Springs, the hotel prioritizes personalized care and hospitality and offers a free hot breakfast every morning, as well as an arcade and a free shuttle to Disney World. Disney World is a hub for great places to stay, too, with establishments like Aqua Sol, the affordable resort with its own water park. If you're looking for more of a B&B vibe, Thurston House, located just 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando, is located inside a restored 19th-century Queen Anne Victorian farmhouse. This B&B overlooks Lake Eulalia and offers a daily hot, homemade breakfast along with porch seating and beautiful rooms.