Crater Lake's Historic Lodge Is A Wildly Romantic Hideaway With Trails And Unmatched Views
The striking Crater Lake National Park rests along the Cascade Range of southern Oregon. Steeped in natural beauty and adventure, it's easy to see why this national treasure draws in half a million visitors each year. Granted, Crater Lake is the only national park in the entire state. But it does boast some of the purest mountain air around and miles upon miles of scenic backcountry trails. Not to mention, the centerpiece is Crater Lake, the deepest lake in America, which sinks down almost 2,000 feet. You can savor the unbridled Oregon wilds for longer with a stay at Crater Lake Lodge, which sits right atop the lake's southwest rim.
Opened in 1915, the rustic abode is marketed as a place "with the warmth and hospitality of a historic era." The lingering timeless charm of the 1900s, coupled with the unmatched views, makes the lodge an ideal hideaway for lovebirds. "Romantic, woodsy, warm and inviting. Huge fire place, with a beautiful deck to view the stars and lake," one Google review reads.
Crater Lake is open year-round, though many of the national park's trails, roads, and facilities are closed off during winter months. For this reason, the historic property is only available seasonally from around late May through mid-October. But if you're eager to explore all the hiking trails, the National Park Service recommends visiting between July and October, as the weather is a bit more favorable.
Enjoy a couples retreat at Crater Lake Lodge
Get the rose petals and champagne ready for a head-in-the-clouds getaway. Oregon's historic Crater Lake Lodge teems with romance and vintage charm around just about every turn, from the grand fireplace in the lobby to the rustic rocking chairs overlooking the lake. "I had a romantic weekend with a charming man at the Crater Lake Lodge," one Tripadvisor review reads. "The room was perfect and the service exceptional. We soaked in the hot tub and dined on bagels and lox ... I recommend young lovers this special escape."
Whether you're traveling with a partner, friends, family, or adventuring solo, the lodge suits anyone who appreciates the simpler things in life. Some online reviews have described the 71 guestrooms as being old-fashioned, but that minimalist flair is by design. Crater Lake National Park's concessioner, Explore Crater Lake, notes that "lodging amenities are very basic," with limited Wi-Fi and cellular service, no air conditioning, TVs, or room phones.
Accommodations at the lodge are often booked up to a year in advance, with rates starting at around $300 per night in mid-May 2026, as of this writing. The property also features an on-site dining room that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additional eateries can be found nearby, including the Rim Village Café, which offers grab-and-go fare, and Annie Creek Restaurant, a 3-Star Certified Green Restaurant that serves specialty sandwiches and pizza and doubles as a gift shop.
Hit the trails around the lodge
During your stay at the lodge, get outside to explore the lands around the lake, which is home to two islands: Oregon's unique little island known as Phantom Ship and the larger Wizard Island. The caldera itself was formed thousands of years ago after a massive eruption leveled out a volcano. The national park was established in the early 1900s, making it one of the oldest in the United States. Explore the area's history along one of the scenic paths that wind around Crater Lake. The national park boasts nearly 100 miles of trails, so there are plenty of options for a wide range of skill levels.
Garfield Peak Trail is rated the No. 1 path on AllTrails, which is great news for lodge guests considering it's one of the closest trailheads to Crater Lake Lodge. Take in panoramic views of the vast lake and the bounding mountains as you forge along the moderately challenging 3.5-mile out-and-back path. "Spectacular views in every direction. Super windy conditions today with overcast skies. But, still stunning," one review reads. If you're not up for a hike, buckle up and take a cruise along the Rim Drive, which is usually open from the summer to the early fall. The 33-mile route circles around Crater Lake and takes about two hours to complete. Be sure to pull over and take in the view from one of the many scenic overlooks that can be found along the way.