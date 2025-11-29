Crater Lake's Historic Lodge Is A Wildly Romantic Hideaway With Trails And Unmatched Views

The striking Crater Lake National Park rests along the Cascade Range of southern Oregon. Steeped in natural beauty and adventure, it's easy to see why this national treasure draws in half a million visitors each year. Granted, Crater Lake is the only national park in the entire state. But it does boast some of the purest mountain air around and miles upon miles of scenic backcountry trails. Not to mention, the centerpiece is Crater Lake, the deepest lake in America, which sinks down almost 2,000 feet. You can savor the unbridled Oregon wilds for longer with a stay at Crater Lake Lodge, which sits right atop the lake's southwest rim.

Opened in 1915, the rustic abode is marketed as a place "with the warmth and hospitality of a historic era." The lingering timeless charm of the 1900s, coupled with the unmatched views, makes the lodge an ideal hideaway for lovebirds. "Romantic, woodsy, warm and inviting. Huge fire place, with a beautiful deck to view the stars and lake," one Google review reads.

Crater Lake is open year-round, though many of the national park's trails, roads, and facilities are closed off during winter months. For this reason, the historic property is only available seasonally from around late May through mid-October. But if you're eager to explore all the hiking trails, the National Park Service recommends visiting between July and October, as the weather is a bit more favorable.