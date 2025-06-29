Oregon's Unique Little Island In Crater Lake Is A Spectacle That Seems To 'Disappear' In Foggy Conditions

On a clear day, Phantom Ship is hard to miss despite its arguably small diameter. The sheer clarity of Crater Lake's water, with visibility as deep as 120 feet on some days, creates a pronounced holographic effect around the island. Visitors get a sense of its emergence from the depths because they can literally see it. Jutting 170 feet above the water, Crater Lake visitors can spot it from any of the Rim Drive's 30 overlooks, one of which is named after the island itself. Boat tours, which usually leave Cleetwood Cove and pass along Phantom Ship, are on hold until 2029 while the well-worn trail to their docks gets a glow-up. You can also catch an aerial vista of the island from one of the seven trails with a lake view.

Yet the real show happens when the clouds roll in. The jagged-toothed Phantom Ship offers an almost unsettling juxtaposition to the flat, calm surface of its surrounding waters. Its pointy, dark grey edges seem designed to mess with the bucolic surroundings. From the east, the peaks look like a ship's masts set at full sail, a course set due north. The effect can become a bit unnerving on foggy or cloudy days on the lake, of which there are many during colder months. This is when the island lives up to its name the most, resembling an abandoned vessel at sea. On windy days, it stands like a withered sentinel, unmoving as the gusts create ripples across the lake's surface.

But though it may seem barren from afar, it's actually teeming with life. The island's sparse green dots represent an impressive diversity of plants, with nine different types of conifers of the 13 found in the surrounding old-growth forest. It is, simply put, difficult to overstate the island's unique strangeness.