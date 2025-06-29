Oregon's Unique Little Island In Crater Lake Is A Spectacle That Seems To 'Disappear' In Foggy Conditions
The list of harrowing places tourists love to visit is long, and though most are manmade spectacles, Mother Nature has made a contribution or two as well, like these national park hikes that are known to be haunted. Oregon's Crater Lake is another locale that has the potential to join the list of spooky wild destinations — it just depends on the weather.
The unique little island jutting out of the deepest lake in the US, appropriately named Phantom Ship, creates a unique spectacle when foggy conditions cause it to disappear and emerge from visitors' sight like a spectre. The small, rocky formation undergoes a bit of a visual change depending on the weather, going from a curiously cute little grey pebble on a blue blanket to a menacing pirate ship cursed to roam foggy seas.
Despite its diminutive stature, the 16-story-tall island has been around for 400,000 years, making it the oldest rock at Crater Lake National Park. It's likely a remnant of Mount Mazama, whose massive eruption about 7,700 years ago caused it to collapse, leaving behind a precipitation-filled caldera. Though the Earth's surface has calmed down some since then, Phantom Ship lets a ghostly shadow of the area's past show up as it fades in and out of view on cloudy, foggy days.
Phantom Ship in light and fog
On a clear day, Phantom Ship is hard to miss despite its arguably small diameter. The sheer clarity of Crater Lake's water, with visibility as deep as 120 feet on some days, creates a pronounced holographic effect around the island. Visitors get a sense of its emergence from the depths because they can literally see it. Jutting 170 feet above the water, Crater Lake visitors can spot it from any of the Rim Drive's 30 overlooks, one of which is named after the island itself. Boat tours, which usually leave Cleetwood Cove and pass along Phantom Ship, are on hold until 2029 while the well-worn trail to their docks gets a glow-up. You can also catch an aerial vista of the island from one of the seven trails with a lake view.
Yet the real show happens when the clouds roll in. The jagged-toothed Phantom Ship offers an almost unsettling juxtaposition to the flat, calm surface of its surrounding waters. Its pointy, dark grey edges seem designed to mess with the bucolic surroundings. From the east, the peaks look like a ship's masts set at full sail, a course set due north. The effect can become a bit unnerving on foggy or cloudy days on the lake, of which there are many during colder months. This is when the island lives up to its name the most, resembling an abandoned vessel at sea. On windy days, it stands like a withered sentinel, unmoving as the gusts create ripples across the lake's surface.
But though it may seem barren from afar, it's actually teeming with life. The island's sparse green dots represent an impressive diversity of plants, with nine different types of conifers of the 13 found in the surrounding old-growth forest. It is, simply put, difficult to overstate the island's unique strangeness.
The ins and outs of visiting Phantom Ship
If you're flying in to see Phantom Ship, landing at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport starts you off about 72 miles away from Crater Lake National Park. You'll have to purchase a standard pass to enter ($30 as of this writing), but they don't accept cash, so bring a credit card or your smartphone. The best place to stay is within Crater Lake National Park itself, which boasts America's cleanest air and scenic hiking trails. Backcountry camping permits are available at the ranger station in the park's headquarters.
Crater Lake National Park is known for its tumultuous weather, which can vary at different spots and elevations. While there is no bad time to visit, be sure to check ahead for any closures, as snow, debris, and hazardous conditions sometimes close the park's trails. Winters can be a little rough, so stick to warmer months if you're not a snowbug.
Bring a map or GPS device if you plan on exploring Crater Lake, as cell reception is a bit dicey. Keep your footwear sturdy and your pack full of hydration, and spare clothes are a must whenever visiting any body of water. While you can swim or wade in the lake, leave the beach gear at home; National Park regulations try to keep the waters clear and clean.