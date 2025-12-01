Indiana's Once-Thriving Giant Downtown Mall Is Now Sad, Desolate, And On Its Last Legs

When the Circle Centre Mall first opened in 1995, the 725,000-square-foot shopping complex was a boon for downtown Indianapolis. Unlike the many malls that had sprung up in suburbs across the United States, this structure opened right in the middle of Indiana's largest city, just a block from the convention center and a 5-minute walk from the statehouse. It represented a coup in postwar urban design: Instead of luring people into surrounding sprawl, Circle Centre enriched the city center with commerce and pedestrian traffic. The mall took its name from Indianapolis' nickname, "Circle City," derived from the downtown rotary known as "Monument Circle" — a landmark that happens to be just around the corner. The mall is also a short distance from Mass Ave, a scenic district full of art and shops boasting many of Indiana's most famous establishments.

Three decades after its grand opening, Circle Centre appears to be on its last legs, the latest casualty in a nationwide shopping mall crisis. Low patronage, fleeing tenants, and general apathy toward in-person purchases all point to looming closure. As the Indianapolis Star bluntly put it in a November 2025 business story: "It's unclear if any retail stores will remain open past the end of the year." Online videos drive this point home with footage of empty walkways, shuttered storefronts, and food courts devoid of diners.

Indeed, the current owners, Hendricks Commercial Properties, announced plans in April 2025 to redevelop the property to the tune of $600 million (as reported by WTHR). The company has released mock-ups and general concepts, but details for the next incarnation are still a work in progress. Whatever happens in the coming years, it seems that the lifespan of Circle Centre has come, well, full circle.