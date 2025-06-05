One Of Indianapolis' Best Neighborhoods Is An Artsy Gem With Retro Bowling Alleys And Buzzing Taco Joints
Indianapolis, the capital of Indiana, is a great travel destination whether you're a foodie or major sports fan. Arguably the most widely associated event would be the Indianapolis 500. It's the largest single-day sporting event in the world and has attracted racing fans for more than 100 years. In addition to the adrenaline-fueled event that sees more than 300,000 fans, Indianapolis also has amazing shops and art finds on Massachusetts Avenue.
Like many great cities, there are distinctive neighborhoods that serve major personality and Fountain Square is just that. The neighborhood's unique name comes from the multiple fountains within it. The area, which is 1 mile from the city's downtown, is the perfect combination of historic and new. Whether you're visiting for art, food, or sports, the Fountain Square neighborhood is worth checking out, and luckily, getting there is quite easy. Direct routes fly into the Indianapolis International Airport (the Midwest airport with the best customer service in North America) and the Fountain Square neighborhood is just a nine-minute drive from downtown.
Dining and exploring in Fountain Square
Exploring any city typically starts with the dining options and getting a taste of the nightlife. The Fountain Square Theater Building will most likely be your first stop when venturing out. One major draw that all members of the family can enjoy is Action Bowl. Located on the fourth floor of the theater, this retro-style bowling alley opened in 1928. It's seen a few reiterations, with a closure in the 1950s and finally reopening in 1993. The restoration still has a 1930s vibe, complete with eight duckpin bowling lanes, a vintage billiard table, and stunning views of the city. The aesthetic is a major throwback thanks to the vintage vibes and is a fun option for the youngest to the oldest in the family.
Fountain Square certainly isn't lacking in restaurant options. St. Elmo Steak House should probably be on the top of your list. The restaurant is widely known for its shrimp cocktail and the establishment, which dates back to 1902, has been named an America's Classic by the James Beard Foundation. In addition to culinary classics, the area is also serving up delicious tacos. Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina's menu is full of fajitas, nachos, quesadillas, and more. The corn tortilla taco options include asada, pastor, chicken, or you can create your own combo platter for $14 (as of this writing).
Walk or cycle the Indianapolis Cultural Trail
Exploring a city like Indianapolis might feel intimidating, but there's one unique aspect that truly connects the various neighborhoods of the city that has a near 900,000 population. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail makes it easy to explore the Fountain Square neighborhood as well as Indy's additional, distinct areas. The 10.6-mile trail connects the city's six cultural districts via safe and scenic walking or biking routes. The trail starts from Mass Ave and ends in Fountain Square.
Renting a bike via the Pacers Bikeshare app is as easy as locating a docking station in the area (there are 51 stations across the city) and checking out a bike via your phone. Take a leisurely ride and journey through the city to witness local art, make an occasional stop for some shopping, or grab a bite to eat. For a more structured vibe, you can sign up for a bike tour with Indy Cultural Trail Tours. Requiring a minimum of five people, this is a great option for a family or group trip and you can specify what areas of the trail you'd like to focus on and choose your pickup and drop-off locations. Bikes and helmets are provided. Whether you take a guided or self-guided tour, the trail isn't just a meticulously designed route, but also a gateway to the city's distinct identities. After exploring Indy's food, culture, and architecture, you'll probably be tempted to learn more about the area, as Indiana has one of the most underrated beach towns.