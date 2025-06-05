One Of Indianapolis' Best Neighborhoods Is An Artsy Gem With Retro Bowling Alleys And Buzzing Taco Joints

Indianapolis, the capital of Indiana, is a great travel destination whether you're a foodie or major sports fan. Arguably the most widely associated event would be the Indianapolis 500. It's the largest single-day sporting event in the world and has attracted racing fans for more than 100 years. In addition to the adrenaline-fueled event that sees more than 300,000 fans, Indianapolis also has amazing shops and art finds on Massachusetts Avenue.

Like many great cities, there are distinctive neighborhoods that serve major personality and Fountain Square is just that. The neighborhood's unique name comes from the multiple fountains within it. The area, which is 1 mile from the city's downtown, is the perfect combination of historic and new. Whether you're visiting for art, food, or sports, the Fountain Square neighborhood is worth checking out, and luckily, getting there is quite easy. Direct routes fly into the Indianapolis International Airport (the Midwest airport with the best customer service in North America) and the Fountain Square neighborhood is just a nine-minute drive from downtown.