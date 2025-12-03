Between Albuquerque And Amarillo Is A New Mexico Desert Oasis With Sandy Beaches, Boating Fun, And Fishing

For some, Albuquerque and its surrounding area will forever conjure up images of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Saul Goodman, and the various other shady characters that inhabit the "Breaking Bad" universe. Look just beyond the fictional story of a high school science teacher turned criminal kingpin, however, and you'll discover that there's much more to New Mexico than your television-fed brain might have imagined. See Conchas Lake State Park — an aqueous gem in the desert where sandy beaches, boat-based good times, and fishing opportunities await. Sat invitingly between Albuquerque, 165 miles to the west, and Amarillo in Texas, 144 miles in the other direction, outdoor enthusiasts in this part of the world can't help but gravitate towards it. So heavenly is this desert oasis, in fact, those who stumble upon it by chance might just mistake it for a mirage.

On the basis that you're probably driving around New Mexico, perhaps as part of an epic road trip along Historic Route 66, rather than wandering across the state like a sun-beaten nomad, be sure to add this enjoyable destination to your route itinerary alongside Cibola National Forest, southwest of Albuquerque, and Rio Rancho, a high-desert gem just northwest of Albuquerque. Here's why you won't want to skip it.