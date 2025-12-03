Between Albuquerque And Amarillo Is A New Mexico Desert Oasis With Sandy Beaches, Boating Fun, And Fishing
For some, Albuquerque and its surrounding area will forever conjure up images of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Saul Goodman, and the various other shady characters that inhabit the "Breaking Bad" universe. Look just beyond the fictional story of a high school science teacher turned criminal kingpin, however, and you'll discover that there's much more to New Mexico than your television-fed brain might have imagined. See Conchas Lake State Park — an aqueous gem in the desert where sandy beaches, boat-based good times, and fishing opportunities await. Sat invitingly between Albuquerque, 165 miles to the west, and Amarillo in Texas, 144 miles in the other direction, outdoor enthusiasts in this part of the world can't help but gravitate towards it. So heavenly is this desert oasis, in fact, those who stumble upon it by chance might just mistake it for a mirage.
On the basis that you're probably driving around New Mexico, perhaps as part of an epic road trip along Historic Route 66, rather than wandering across the state like a sun-beaten nomad, be sure to add this enjoyable destination to your route itinerary alongside Cibola National Forest, southwest of Albuquerque, and Rio Rancho, a high-desert gem just northwest of Albuquerque. Here's why you won't want to skip it.
Watersports in Conchas Lake State Park
With a name like Conchas Lake State Park, you probably won't be surprised to learn that much of the water-based activities here revolve around a body of water called Conchas Lake. Stretching out over 88 miles of shoreline, it's one of New Mexico's biggest lakes. Technically a reservoir, the result of the Conchas Dam's construction in 1939 by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, it actually has two distinct arms. One of these extends 11 miles southwest along the Conchas River, while the other runs roughly 14 miles northwest along the South Canadian River and Canyon.
Whether you relish the adrenaline-inducing thrills and spills of motorized boating, water skiing, and wakeboarding or prefer the soothing calm of canoeing or kayaking, you'll find what you're looking for here. Still not satisfied? Year-round fishing is also on the table. Anglers who frequent Conchas Lake on a regular basis are used to reeling in smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and walleye.
While not an out-and-out catch-and-release lake, it's important to be aware of rules and regulations around certain species and size limits before casting your line. For up-to-date information on this, and to ensure you're always playing by the rules, bookmark the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish website.
Where to stay in Conchas Lake State Park
Due to its convenient location less than 40 miles northwest of famous Tucumcari and Historic Route 66 that runs right through its neon-splashed and surprisingly small center, Conchas Lake State Park can be an excellent day trip option for roadtrippers happy to make a detour. It's also situated less than a 145-mile drive from Santa Fe, making a drive there first thing followed by an evening return easily doable. But why rush? If you've got a bit more time, spend a night or two. Taking this approach will give you greater freedom to tick off more of the amazing activities on offer.
Those comfortable with more primitive sleeping arrangements will jump at the chance to sleep on a dreamy beach or enjoy a spot of boat-in camping in a secluded cove. If you're bringing the RV or searching for something with a bit more in the way of structure and facilities, head for Bell Point Campground. It's got picnic tables, showers, toilets, useful hookups, and, most importantly, blends tranquil desert vibes with an idyllic breeze off the lake. It gets busy in the summer, meaning reservations are a must.
Once you've mastered every watersport under the sun (or fallen in Conchas Lake more times than you can count attempting such an endeavor), set your GPS for one of America's coolest retro motels. Called Motel Safari, it's open for business in nearby Tucumcari, and it will make you feel like you've traveled back in time to the era of Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. Plus, its comfy beds might be a nice change from the roll mat and sleeping bag combo you've been experiencing.