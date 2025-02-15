Situated Between Oklahoma City And Albuquerque On Route 66 Is One Of 'America's Coolest Retro Motels'

Route 66 is the most famous U.S. road trip you can travel. It takes you cross-country from Lake Michigan to Illinois, south to artsy Missouri cities with trendy boutiques, and west to sunny Southern California. The road symbolizes change, a new start, and fulfilling the American Dream, so you'll find historical landmarks and tons of underrated stops along Route 66 in nearly every state — one of them being a place to rest your head to keep the road trip coming along. Motel Safari in Tucumcari is, as Architectural Digest names it, one of the nation's "9 Undeniably Cool Retro Hotels."

Motel Safari is located in eastern New Mexico, 176 miles from Albuquerque and roughly 370 miles from Oklahoma City. The property has been around since 1959, and while you might picture it like the setting of the Rosebud Motel on the hit series "Schitt's Creek," new owners stepped onto the scene in 2007 to ensure it stayed up to date. They repainted and spruced up the interior design of the buildings, which brought the likes of noteworthy celebrities here. According to the motel's website, people like Wayne Hancock, Jess McEntire, and Wanda Jackson have all spent a night there. Now, with over 760 reviews, Tripadvisor critics have given Motel Safari a five-star rating — many of them saying that, despite its retro style, it has modern amenities and is a real treat to stay. Guests are obsessed with the "blast from the past" ambiance the space provides.