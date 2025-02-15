Situated Between Oklahoma City And Albuquerque On Route 66 Is One Of 'America's Coolest Retro Motels'
Route 66 is the most famous U.S. road trip you can travel. It takes you cross-country from Lake Michigan to Illinois, south to artsy Missouri cities with trendy boutiques, and west to sunny Southern California. The road symbolizes change, a new start, and fulfilling the American Dream, so you'll find historical landmarks and tons of underrated stops along Route 66 in nearly every state — one of them being a place to rest your head to keep the road trip coming along. Motel Safari in Tucumcari is, as Architectural Digest names it, one of the nation's "9 Undeniably Cool Retro Hotels."
Motel Safari is located in eastern New Mexico, 176 miles from Albuquerque and roughly 370 miles from Oklahoma City. The property has been around since 1959, and while you might picture it like the setting of the Rosebud Motel on the hit series "Schitt's Creek," new owners stepped onto the scene in 2007 to ensure it stayed up to date. They repainted and spruced up the interior design of the buildings, which brought the likes of noteworthy celebrities here. According to the motel's website, people like Wayne Hancock, Jess McEntire, and Wanda Jackson have all spent a night there. Now, with over 760 reviews, Tripadvisor critics have given Motel Safari a five-star rating — many of them saying that, despite its retro style, it has modern amenities and is a real treat to stay. Guests are obsessed with the "blast from the past" ambiance the space provides.
Antique memorabilia showers the motel's interior
The irony of Motel Safari seems to be that all while the space has been upgraded, it has stayed frozen in time. For over 50 years, Motel Safari has seen different management, which evolved the space into what it is today. However, one thing has remained the same: its nostalgic decorations and the integrity of the building. While new owners have added some enhancements, people visit and reserve a stay at the motel because of its symbolism in conjunction with Route 66's reputation — an homage to Americana.
The motel serves as a living museum, with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and rockabilly posters lining the walls in some of the suites. The kitchenettes contain old-school refrigerators and microwaves, and a "Guest Services Room" features a coin-operated soda can machine. The rooms also have Tivoli radios, which now can connect via Bluetooth to your self-brought technology, but remain a unique way to tune the channel and listen to classics. Moreover, you can walk out to the front and snap an Instagram-worthy photo next to the large white-painted Route 66 sign on the pavement near the building.
What to expect during your stay
Posturepedic beds, remote-controlled air-conditioning, 40-inch TVs, WiFi, and a Keurig for your morning pick-me-up — need we say any more? This motel has all the fixings you can find in a regular commercialized hotel. Although the mom-and-pop establishment has added new and improved features to the rooms, it thrives off traditional values, such as putting the technology away and savoring quality time. Outside the rooms are lawn chairs to kick back and relax under the starry sky. There's a fire pit to enjoy along with a radio where you can enjoy the '50s and '60s hits and dial your way back in time before heading off to bed.
The check-in process after a long time on the road is quite simple, and the owners put the customers' needs first. The best time to arrive for a preferred room, like the King Suites, depends on the motel's availability; however, they do show you to your room before you check in to see if it's something you'll enjoy — and the prices all range under $200 a night. The owners want to be as accommodating as possible, as they are Route 66 aficionados themselves, so they can help highlight nearby restaurants, like Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Kix on 66. After a good night's sleep at Motel Safari, you'll be back on the road the next day to continue your itinerary in no time — but it is the kind of place that makes you believe in the journey rather than the destination.