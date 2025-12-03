Breaking This Unspoken Campground Arrival Rule Will Get You Side-Eyes From Grumpy Neighbors
If you're sitting outside of your RV or tent drinking your morning coffee and your neighbor walks by giving you side-eyes, you'll probably wonder what's wrong. Maybe your neighbor is just grumpy, or perhaps they haven't had their own coffee yet. But take a minute to consider if you could have done something to upset them. If you arrived late the night before and woke up the rest of the campers as you were setting up, that could be it. Arriving late is one of those unspoken campground rules you don't want to break.
You'll want to check with your campground to see if it has a required arrival time, as some won't allow you to set up your campsite after a certain time. Even if yours does, it's still poor camping etiquette to arrive late. Some people say an unofficial campground rule states that you shouldn't arrive after 10 p.m.
RV enthusiasts have likely heard of the 3-3-3 rule that can keep you safe. This trio of threes refers to the number of hours you're driving, your number of days at each camping spot, and your arrival time at your destination. If 3 p.m. seems like an early arrival, remember that getting there early gives you plenty of time to set up your campsite while there's still daylight and allows you to ask questions or get help from the campground staff. Even if you're camping in a tent instead of an RV, though, this isn't a bad rule-of-thumb to follow — and it keeps your neighbors happy.
What to do if you can't be at your campsite by 10 p.m.
If you're running late, call the campground to see what your options are. If it will allow you access to your campsite after hours, be courteous. Many campers on r/camping seem to be understanding of late arrivals, but they nevertheless offer tips on how to be less annoying if you absolutely must show up late.
One redditor wrote, "Just try to be quiet. Only setup what you need to sleep, the rest can be done in the morning. Try not to shine lights in other people's camps. Try to just get to bed and be silent as quick as you can." Another camper gave additional advice: "Use a headlamp and not your headlights to set up. If you show up late, don't start a big fire and get your party on when it's obvious that everyone else has gone to bed. And obviously, no amplified music, etc." If you don't like wearing a headlamp, you can try the CAT LED Neck Light, Costco's affordable hands-free light that's great for camping. It's similar to a headlamp, but you wear it around your neck.
If it's too late to get in the campground, there may be one last hope: Find a parking lot. Some desperate campers may opt to park overnight at a rest area or truck stop until they can check in to their campsite the next morning. According to RV Lifestyle, if there's a Cracker Barrel nearby, you may also be allowed to park there, although it varies by location. Etiquette is still important, though, so make sure you follow the rules of parking your RV overnight at a Cracker Barrel (or any public parking lot).