Breaking This Unspoken Campground Arrival Rule Will Get You Side-Eyes From Grumpy Neighbors

If you're sitting outside of your RV or tent drinking your morning coffee and your neighbor walks by giving you side-eyes, you'll probably wonder what's wrong. Maybe your neighbor is just grumpy, or perhaps they haven't had their own coffee yet. But take a minute to consider if you could have done something to upset them. If you arrived late the night before and woke up the rest of the campers as you were setting up, that could be it. Arriving late is one of those unspoken campground rules you don't want to break.

You'll want to check with your campground to see if it has a required arrival time, as some won't allow you to set up your campsite after a certain time. Even if yours does, it's still poor camping etiquette to arrive late. Some people say an unofficial campground rule states that you shouldn't arrive after 10 p.m.

RV enthusiasts have likely heard of the 3-3-3 rule that can keep you safe. This trio of threes refers to the number of hours you're driving, your number of days at each camping spot, and your arrival time at your destination. If 3 p.m. seems like an early arrival, remember that getting there early gives you plenty of time to set up your campsite while there's still daylight and allows you to ask questions or get help from the campground staff. Even if you're camping in a tent instead of an RV, though, this isn't a bad rule-of-thumb to follow — and it keeps your neighbors happy.