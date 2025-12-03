Detroit's Historic Neighborhood Is A Taste Of Mexico In The Midwest With Vibrant Cuisine, Murals, And Festivals
From Greektown, Detroit's vibrant neighborhood with Greek cuisine, to the artsy and eclectic Heidelberg Arts District, this Midwestern city is brimming with culture. And Mexicantown, which became a hub for Mexican immigrants starting in the early 1900s, is undoubtedly one of Detroit's best. It's not clear exactly when the name "Mexicantown" came about (many point to an 1980s marketing effort by the former Hispanic Business Alliance), and despite its name, you'll find vibrant immigrant communities from throughout Latin America here. Lined with fantastic restaurants offering a variety of authentic and innovative cuisine, lively festivals, and colorful murals, Mexicantown is not to be missed on your trip to Detroit.
From Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, it's about 20 miles to Mexicantown by car, or just under an hour with public transportation. The five-star The Godfrey Detroit, Curio Collection by Hilton, a couple of miles away from Mexicantown, is an unbeatable choice for your time in the city. Located in Corktown, Detroit's oldest neighborhood, the hotel features a rooftop lounge, an on-site restaurant, and stylish accommodations.
Where to eat in Mexicantown
Unsurprisingly, eating is a number one priority when you come to visit Mexicantown, and this Detroit neighborhood is packed with delicious spots, so narrowing down where to eat is no easy feat. Mexican Village Restaurant is a local institution and is even considered the oldest Mexican restaurant in the city, opening in 1957.
If you're looking for authentic, handmade dishes and an expansive menu, Taqueria Mi Pueblo is a favorite among locals. You also can't go wrong with Taqueria Lupita's, either, especially for street tacos, but you'll also find options such as enchiladas and tortas, too. If you're craving more of Tex-Mex-style cuisine, head to Xochimilco Restaurant, another Mexicantown staple.
Head to La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria, a family-owned supermarket and restaurant where you can pick up Mexican cooking staples and craft items or dine in on dishes like huevos rancheros, tortas, and tacos. For dessert, be sure to stop by Mexicantown Bakery for a slice of their legendary tres leches cake.
Art and culture in Mexicantown
Detroit is vying for the title of "best new art city," so it's only fitting that it's home to a spirited artistic and cultural scene — and Mexicantown is no exception. While here, look out for the vibrant murals throughout the neighborhood, which highlight everything from Mexican pop culture figures to festivities. There are 11 different murals created by Mexican-American artist Elton Monroy Durán, many of which detail the story of Mexican immigration. You'll find them largely on Vernor Highway and Bagley Street. (You'll even find one by famous Mexican artist Diego Rivera, if you head over to the Detroit Institute of Arts.)
Mexicantown is also home to the El Club music venue, which has hosted performers, including Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Omar Apollo, and many more. And if you can time your visit for one of Mexicantown's festivals, then you're really in luck. During Día de los Muertos in early November and Cinco de Mayo in May, you'll find lively festivities. During Christmastime, the Basilica of Sainte Anne de Detroit, a church built in 1886 and originally founded in 1701, typically hosts Las Posadas. This nine-day Mexican tradition includes reenactments, mariachi bands, and traditional dances.