Detroit's Historic Neighborhood Is A Taste Of Mexico In The Midwest With Vibrant Cuisine, Murals, And Festivals

From Greektown, Detroit's vibrant neighborhood with Greek cuisine, to the artsy and eclectic Heidelberg Arts District, this Midwestern city is brimming with culture. And Mexicantown, which became a hub for Mexican immigrants starting in the early 1900s, is undoubtedly one of Detroit's best. It's not clear exactly when the name "Mexicantown" came about (many point to an 1980s marketing effort by the former Hispanic Business Alliance), and despite its name, you'll find vibrant immigrant communities from throughout Latin America here. Lined with fantastic restaurants offering a variety of authentic and innovative cuisine, lively festivals, and colorful murals, Mexicantown is not to be missed on your trip to Detroit.

From Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, it's about 20 miles to Mexicantown by car, or just under an hour with public transportation. The five-star The Godfrey Detroit, Curio Collection by Hilton, a couple of miles away from Mexicantown, is an unbeatable choice for your time in the city. Located in Corktown, Detroit's oldest neighborhood, the hotel features a rooftop lounge, an on-site restaurant, and stylish accommodations.