​​Michigan's Under-The-Radar State Park Has Sandy Beaches, Forest Trails, And Rustic Camping Spots

Michigan is one of the Midwest's hidden gems with beautiful beaches, stunning lakes, and sprawling vineyards like those you'll find in Traverse City's underappreciated wine scene. Travelers who are looking for all of that and more will love visiting the little finger of the mitten, otherwise known as the Leelanau Peninsula. Jutting about 30 miles into Lake Michigan, lovers of the great outdoors won't want to miss Leelanau State Park, a 1,550-acre preserve at the very tip of the peninsula.

Leelanau State Park is spread over two sections: the northern area, which includes the campground, lighthouse, and day-use site, and the southern area, which is home to the park's hiking trails and sandy beach. It's not far from the one-of-a-kind Midwest destination of Traverse City, which has the area's closest major air hub, Cherry Capital Airport. It's an hour drive from the airport to Leelanau State Park. You'll want your own vehicle to explore the area, as public transportation is limited, and you'll find five different car rental companies that operate from the airport.

You can stay overnight at Leelanau State Park in its rustic campground, which has 51 sites — about half of which are near the water. Drinking water is available; however, there are no modern toilets, showers, or electricity. If you don't want to rough it in the campground, three mini cabins are available, each sleeping up to five guests and offering amenities like electricity, a mini fridge, and heating.