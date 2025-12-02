Arizona's Burning Man Alternative Is A Smaller, More Intimate Event Full Of Art And Music

Burning Man has been a staple of art, counterculture, and community since its origin in San Francisco back in 1986. Unfortunately, as the event's fame and popularity have grown, it has started to attract eventgoers who misinterpret its core 10 Principles. Instead of promoting gifting, radical self-reliance, community, decommodification, and participation, among others, many veterans feel the new era of burners is doing more trading, partying, and vacationing here instead. For some, the event has become too big and mainstream, now hosting over 70,000 people in a desert that continues to become even more unpredictable with weather extremes due to climate change.

But Burning Man is more than just a single event in Nevada's Black Rock Desert. Its values and themes have spread around the world and been adopted by different regions in America and around the world. These days, you can avoid Burning Man crowds at eclectic regional "Burns," like Element 11 in Utah and NECTR in Connecticut. However, if you're looking for a small and intimate Burn that harkens back to Burning Man's earliest days, you should check out Saguaro Man in Arizona.

Organized by a regional Burning Man community, Saguaro Man takes its inspiration from the innumerable saguaro cacti that populate Arizona's desert landscape like dutiful soldiers. Originally called Toast until 2010, Saguaro Man is quickly becoming one of the more sought-after regional Burns around the country. "Saguaro Man is one of the better-known regional events," said burner Ricky Fawley to Phoenix New Times. "People come from all across the country to participate in Saguaro Man." And why not? Saguaro Man provides a space to lean into those original 10 Principles (plus an all-important additional one: consent), with about 1,000 other like-minded people.